Collage style image featuring official art of My Hero Academia's Deku overlayed over the students from UA
Anime
Manga

Stunning My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Deku’s Darkest Hour To Life

This cosplay proves My Hero Academia would make an incredible live-action.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Published: Aug 28, 2024 10:45 am

One of the most infamous and talked about moments in My Hero Academia is when Deku briefly turns to the dark side, donning a new suit and tries to get away from everything going on at UA.

Though short-lived, the arc left a major impact on viewers, and Deku’s drastically different costume was just the right amount of edgy to become iconic among fans of My Hero Academia‘s anime and original manga, as well as people that are outside of the fandom.

In a stunning photo from AnimeNYC 2024, redditer u/Cosplayben shared stunning photos of his own spin on “Dark Deku” that’s good enough to appear in a live-action adaptation of the popular shonen series.

Cosplayben Elevates Dark Deku With Incredible Results

A-screencap-of-Dark-Deku-standing-in-the-rain-with-a-sinister-pose

The craftsmanship on u/Cosplayben’s Dark Deku cosplay is impeccable, with the added textures on the fabric giving the character a rigid comic-book look. Additionally, the work put into bringing the mask on the suit to life translating stunningly well for a real-world suit.

The work put into u/Cosplayben’s cosplay makes the sting of how short the story arc ended up being hurt just a little bit more, however, the passion and love put into to such a brief costume change for the protagonist of My Hero Academia is admirable, and shows how dedicated fans of the series are to representing the franchise.

My Hero Academia can be streamed on Crunchyroll, and the original manga is available in English through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump imprint.

Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.