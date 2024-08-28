Stunning My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Deku’s Darkest Hour To Life

One of the most infamous and talked about moments in My Hero Academia is when Deku briefly turns to the dark side, donning a new suit and tries to get away from everything going on at UA.

Though short-lived, the arc left a major impact on viewers, and Deku’s drastically different costume was just the right amount of edgy to become iconic among fans of My Hero Academia‘s anime and original manga, as well as people that are outside of the fandom.

In a stunning photo from AnimeNYC 2024, redditer u/Cosplayben shared stunning photos of his own spin on “Dark Deku” that’s good enough to appear in a live-action adaptation of the popular shonen series.

Cosplayben Elevates Dark Deku With Incredible Results

The craftsmanship on u/Cosplayben’s Dark Deku cosplay is impeccable, with the added textures on the fabric giving the character a rigid comic-book look. Additionally, the work put into bringing the mask on the suit to life translating stunningly well for a real-world suit.

The work put into u/Cosplayben’s cosplay makes the sting of how short the story arc ended up being hurt just a little bit more, however, the passion and love put into to such a brief costume change for the protagonist of My Hero Academia is admirable, and shows how dedicated fans of the series are to representing the franchise.

My Hero Academia can be streamed on Crunchyroll, and the original manga is available in English through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump imprint.

