The Apothecary Diaries: Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Image: ©Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/ “The Apothecary Diaries” Project

If you’re looking for a new period-style drama that sucks you in with new mysteries each week, this new Fall 2023 anime should entice you! The Apothecary Diaries has quickly made a good impression on viewers, so get caught up in time for the release date of Episode 4!

For those who haven’t checked it out, The Apothecary Diaries is a fun and gorgeous mystery series with entertaining characters and thoughtful, clever storytelling. It quickly endears you even to characters with limited screen time, and the latest episode should be something to look forward to!

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 4 Release Date & Time

The Apothecary Diaries will release Episode 4 on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It will be available for most fans worldwide at 10:45 AM PT. The first three episodes premiered together on October 21, 2023, at 11:15 AM PT.

If you want to check out this series and know exactly when it drops Episode 4 in your region, check out our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:45 AM Saturday, October 28 Mountain Time (MST) 11:45 AM Saturday, October 28 Central Time (CT) 12:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Eastern Time (EST) 1:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Atlantic Time (AST) 2:45 PM Saturday, October 28 British Summer Time (BST) 6:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Central European Time (CEST) 7:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Moscow (MSK) 8:45 PM Saturday, October 28 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:15 PM Saturday, October 28

The first three episodes premiered a half hour early to accommodate the full hour of runtime between each episode, but the 10:45 AM PT release time will be the plan going forward.

Countdown: When and Where Can I Watch The Apothecary Diaries?

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 4

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Once this countdown concludes, you’ll be able to see the latest episode of The Apothecary Diaries as it is simulcast on Crunchyroll! The massive streaming platform is host to far too many hits to count already, so what’s one more? Check back every Saturday!

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2023