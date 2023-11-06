Undead Unluck English Sub Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Screenshot: David Production

The Union will face new opponents once Undead Unluck English Sub Episode 6 is released. As Andy and Fuuko lamented the loss of their comrade, they were taken forcefully for a Roundtable meeting.

Related: Best Underrated Shounen Anime Like Jujutsu Kaisen

During this meeting, new members of The Union were revealed, as well as their powers. While many members of the organization were unwilling to cooperate, the group ultimately decided to work together for now. Teamwork will be vital, as they have been assigned dangerous missions. Keep reading to learn more about the release of Undead Unluck English Sub Episode 6.

Beware of spoilers for Undead Unluck.

Undead Unluck English Sub Episode 6 Release Details

Screenshot: David Production

Undead Unluck English Sub Episode 6 is set to be released this coming Friday, November 10, 2023, at around 1:30 AM JST. Shortly after the episode is broadcast on Japanese TV Networks, it will become available online for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 09:30 AM Thursday, November 9 Mountain Time (MST) 10:30 AM Thursday, November 9 Central Time (CT) 11:30 AM Thursday, November 9 Eastern Time (EST) 12:30 PM Thursday, November 9 Atlantic Time (AST) 01:30 PM Thursday, November 9 British Summer Time (BST) 05:30 PM Thursday, November 9 Central European Time (CEST) 06:30 PM Thursday, November 9 Moscow (MSK) 07:30 PM Thursday, November 9 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:00 PM Thursday, November 9 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 11:30 PM Thursday, November 9 Philippines (PHT) 00:30 AM Friday, November 10 Australian Central Time (ACST) 01:00 AM Friday, November 10

Undead Unluck English Sub Episode 6 Streaming Details

Screenshot: David Production

Once the episode has been made available online, fans can stream it via Hulu. For now, this is the only streaming platform where fans can find this series. No official date has been announced for the English Dub of the show, so fans will have to watch it with subtitles for now.

Related: Top 5 Best Places To Stream Anime

It is important to remember that Hulu is a paid subscription service, so you will need to pay a small fee before accessing its content. Once you have paid, you can stream all the episodes of Undead Unluck, as well as the many other incredible anime Hulu has to offer.

Episode 5 Recap

Screenshot: David Production

Gina’s death truly shocked Fukko and Andy, who decided to isolate themselves for a while and talk about their thoughts. Sadly, their toast to Gina’s memory did not last long, as they were transported by a plant creature into The Union’s roundtable. Once they arrived, Andy was confronted by a newly revealed member of the Union, Tatiana.

Another member, Billy, used his ability to stop the two before an all-out brawl would start. Reluctantly, Andy and Tatiana sat down, putting an end to their conflict. The demonic book that lay on the table suddenly opened, informing the Union members about their new missions. They were tasked with hinting several UMAs and would have until August 31 to accomplish the objectives.

Andy and Fuuko, who were previously talking about changing the Union from the inside out to prevent more people from suffering like Gina, spoke to their leader. The man, Juiz, told them that they may be able to change the rules, but only if they worked hard to become the new leaders. Andy made the book give him the most dangerous quest, which required him and Fukko to team up with Shen.

While preparing for the mission, a UMA went rogue and began attacking the Union members, forcing our heroes to defeat it. Once defeated, the creature bonded with Andy, becoming his companion. This only served to rile Andy more, with the young man stating how excited he was to complete their mission.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023