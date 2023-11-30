When is the Pokemon Horizons English Dub Release Date on Netflix?

Pokémon Horizons is a bold departure from the Pokemon franchise, a continuation of the anime but without Ash Ketchum as its protagonist. For fans wanting to enjoy new adventures, you might be wondering when the Pokemon Horizons English Dub will release on Netflix!
Pokemon Horizons English Dub Netflix Release Date
Pokemon Horizons is set to release its English Dub to Netflix on Friday, February 23, 2024. As with typical Netflix offerings, you should be able to find it on this streaming service anytime after midnight PST / 3 AM ET. While it’s already been available in Japan since April 14, 2023, this is the first chance for many fans to see this series outside its TV Tokyo broadcasts.
If you’re looking to catch the dub when it drops, check these release times depending on where you live!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|12:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|1:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|2:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|3:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|4:00 AM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|5:00 AM BST
|UK and Ireland
|8:00 AM GMT
|Europe
|9:00 AM CEST
|Moscow
|11:00 AM MSK
|India
|1:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|3:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|4:00 PM PHT
Double-check your region in case the series doesn’t show up!
Pokemon Horizons English Dub Voice Cast
You can find these voice actors for the Pokémon Horizons English dub listed below:
- Alejandra Reynoso as Liko
- Kira Buckland as Sprigatito
- Anjali Kunapaneni as Roy
- Zeno Robinson as Fuecoco and Rotom Phone
- Faye Mata as Dot / Nidothing
- Daman Mills Quaxly and Amethio
- Crispin Freeman Friede
- Ikue Ōtani as Captain Pikachu
- Xanthe Huynh as Anne
It’ll be fun to see these characters brought to life! For fans of Zeno Robinson hoping to hear his rendition of his favorite Pokemon Quilava, you may have to wait a bit longer. But Fuecoco is a highly worthy substitute as a fire starter he does get to voice this season!
- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023