Yakuza Fiancé Anime Reveals Gorgeous New Trailer Ahead Of October Release

Asuka Konishi’s steamy Yakuza romance series Yakuza Fiancé‘s anime adaptation is officially on its way, with its October 7, 2024 premiere right around the corner. For fans of the original manga, the anime adaptation’s visuals and voice acting teasers have already won them over – perfectly capturing Konishi’s unique style.

For “anime-only” fans that aren’t sold on adding the series to their seasonal watchlists, the latest trailer is an easy sell.

In addition to showing off additional visuals in the upcoming anime, the new trailer also gives fans a quick preview of the series’ opening theme, “UNDER and OVER”, written and performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES.

Yakuza Fiancé is set to air in Japan beginning on October 7, 2024 on Tokyo MX at 11 PM JST, as well as Amazon Prime at roughly the same time. For audiences located in the west, Crunchyroll will be streaming the series in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime will be produced by Studio DEEN, with leading staff members including Toshifumi Kawase as the lead director, Rika Takasugi handling scripts and writing, Itsuko Takeda in charge of character designs, and Masato Suzuki and Hiroaski Tsutsumi composing music for the series.

For those interested in getting caught up with the series before the anime begins airing, the original manga is available in English through Seven Seas Entertainment on retailers like Amazon.

