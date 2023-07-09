Zom 100: What is Akira Tendo’s Full Bucket List?

Image: ©Haro Aso / Kotaro Takata / Shogakukan / Zom100 Project / Bug Films

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is about to drop its hot new anime and people will surely start to ask lots of questions. How can Akira be so cheerful despite the world ending around him? How bad was his job that this is okay for him? Will he ever find love again? Most importantly, with Akira realizing how precious life is with the zombie apocalypse happening, he began to form a bucket list before he too falls prey to the outbreak. So the prevailing question is: what is Akira Tendo’s full bucket list in Zom 100?

Zom 100: Akira Tendo’s Bucket List With Complete and Incomplete Tasks

A bucket list has always been a playful term for a grim situation: what you want to do before you die. But Akira, facing a sudden explosive spread of death around him, sees this as what sets him free from his horrific, exploitative job as a salaryman. Akira makes a bucket list in Zom 100 with the intent of doing 100 things before he kicks the bucket, some theoretically easy but requiring courage, while others are insanely specific, outlandish, or difficult. Here is the full list so far:

Bucket List Task # Task Description Status 1 Confess to the girl I loved Complete 2 Clean my room Complete 3 Loaf around and drink beer all day Complete 4 Ride a motorcycle Complete 5 Try out dreadlocks Complete 6 Travel around the country Incomplete 7 Pig out at a nice sushi restaurant Complete 8 See an aurora Complete 9 Wine and dine a flight attendant Complete 10 Grow a cool beard Complete 11 Marathon some games on a widescreen TV Complete 12 Stuff my face with all you can eat crabs Complete 13 Airsoft Complete 14 Skydiving Incomplete 15 Get a solid gold watch Complete 16 Kick back in a hot spring Complete 17 Ride an RV Complete 18 Go stay-at-home camping Complete 19 Paint an oil painting Complete 20 Party at a show club Complete 21 Learn SLR photography Complete 22 Attempt cosplay Complete 23 Build a treehouse Complete 24 Learn English Complete 25 Give free hugs Complete 26 Build a ship in a bottle Complete 27 Try SUP yoga Complete 28 Give an outdoor concert Incomplete 29 Win big at gambling Complete 30 Binge-read all 60 volumes of Three Kingdoms Complete 31 Go home and spend time with my parents Complete 32 Drink and laugh with my best bud Complete 33 Meet the woman of my dreams Complete 34 Become a stand-up comic Complete 35 Remember my childhood dream Complete 36 Become a superhero Complete 37 Tell off my jerk of a boss Complete 38 Give back to my parents Complete 39 Meet a girl via dating app Complete 40 Make dad get hemorrhoid surgery Incomplete 41 Bring a smile to as many people as possible Incomplete 42 Become a doctor Incomplete 43 Restore Nippon to its natural beauty Incomplete 44 Party on a luxury cruise ship Complete 45 Swim with dolphins Incomplete 46 Live in a castle Complete 47 Waterfall meditation Complete 48 Ride an ostrich Incomplete 49 Eat Yobuko squid Complete 50 Hatumode at ise shrine Complete 51 Chomp into a hunk of manga meat Complete 52 Reach the northnmost point in Japan Complete 53 Go on a Japanese sake drinking spree Complete 54 Make an original T-shirt Incomplete 55 Live on a deserted island Complete 56 Cook on a Swedish torch Complete 57 Stay in an overwater bungalow Incomplete 58 Play billiard soccer Complete 59 Video streaming Incomplete 60 See the sunrise from Mt. Fuji Incomplete 61 Go canyoneering Complete 62 Run a bar Complete 63 Stay in a penthouse suite Complete 64 Wear a fancy dress Complete 65 Operate a robot Complete 66 Visit my grandad’s grave Complete 67 Play the cajon Incomplete 68 Be a shikoku pilgrim Complete 69 Go on a marine walk Incomplete 70 Drive a steam locomotive Complete 71 Be entertained by geisha Complete 72 Find a dinosaur fossil Complete 73 See a Yakushima cedar Incomplete 74 Pole fish a marlin Complete 75 Build a home theater Complete 76 Be part of a flash mob Complete 77 Have a Scare Dare Incomplete 78 Carve a buddhist statue Complete 79 Try fasting Complete 80 Get my teeth whitened Complete 81 Complete a Spartathalon Complete 82 Bathe in an oil drum bath Complete 83 Get a good night’s sleep Incomplete 84 Pursue happiness Incomplete 85 Have nothing to do Complete 86 Make soba noodles Incomplete 87 Be a falconer Incomplete 88 Smoke a hookah Incomplete 89 Hitchhike Incomplete 90 Experience zero gravity Incomplete 91 Wander old ruins Complete 92 Be in a coffin Incomplete 93 Stop living for other people’s sakes Complete 94 Become a professional gamer Incomplete

As you can see, Akira has completed an impressive 68 of his projected 100 tasks so far, with 94 written out as of Chapter 55. Some are far easier than others, such as “have nothing to do” but then there are others that seem like an endlessly impossible goal, like “Bring a smile to as many people as possible” for #41, so it makes sense how some stand to be incomplete for a while.

Akira’s list ranges from innocent goals to genuinely awesome feats, from tourism aspirations to existentially challenging desires. It is part of his alluring personality, and refusal to take his life for granted, and it’ll be excellent to see that brought to life with the upcoming anime!