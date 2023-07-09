Zom 100: What is Akira Tendo’s Full Bucket List?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is about to drop its hot new anime and people will surely start to ask lots of questions. How can Akira be so cheerful despite the world ending around him? How bad was his job that this is okay for him? Will he ever find love again? Most importantly, with Akira realizing how precious life is with the zombie apocalypse happening, he began to form a bucket list before he too falls prey to the outbreak. So the prevailing question is: what is Akira Tendo’s full bucket list in Zom 100?
Zom 100: Akira Tendo’s Bucket List With Complete and Incomplete Tasks
A bucket list has always been a playful term for a grim situation: what you want to do before you die. But Akira, facing a sudden explosive spread of death around him, sees this as what sets him free from his horrific, exploitative job as a salaryman. Akira makes a bucket list in Zom 100 with the intent of doing 100 things before he kicks the bucket, some theoretically easy but requiring courage, while others are insanely specific, outlandish, or difficult. Here is the full list so far:
|Bucket List Task #
|Task Description
|Status
|1
|Confess to the girl I loved
|Complete
|2
|Clean my room
|Complete
|3
|Loaf around and drink beer all day
|Complete
|4
|Ride a motorcycle
|Complete
|5
|Try out dreadlocks
|Complete
|6
|Travel around the country
|Incomplete
|7
|Pig out at a nice sushi restaurant
|Complete
|8
|See an aurora
|Complete
|9
|Wine and dine a flight attendant
|Complete
|10
|Grow a cool beard
|Complete
|11
|Marathon some games on a widescreen TV
|Complete
|12
|Stuff my face with all you can eat crabs
|Complete
|13
|Airsoft
|Complete
|14
|Skydiving
|Incomplete
|15
|Get a solid gold watch
|Complete
|16
|Kick back in a hot spring
|Complete
|17
|Ride an RV
|Complete
|18
|Go stay-at-home camping
|Complete
|19
|Paint an oil painting
|Complete
|20
|Party at a show club
|Complete
|21
|Learn SLR photography
|Complete
|22
|Attempt cosplay
|Complete
|23
|Build a treehouse
|Complete
|24
|Learn English
|Complete
|25
|Give free hugs
|Complete
|26
|Build a ship in a bottle
|Complete
|27
|Try SUP yoga
|Complete
|28
|Give an outdoor concert
|Incomplete
|29
|Win big at gambling
|Complete
|30
|Binge-read all 60 volumes of Three Kingdoms
|Complete
|31
|Go home and spend time with my parents
|Complete
|32
|Drink and laugh with my best bud
|Complete
|33
|Meet the woman of my dreams
|Complete
|34
|Become a stand-up comic
|Complete
|35
|Remember my childhood dream
|Complete
|36
|Become a superhero
|Complete
|37
|Tell off my jerk of a boss
|Complete
|38
|Give back to my parents
|Complete
|39
|Meet a girl via dating app
|Complete
|40
|Make dad get hemorrhoid surgery
|Incomplete
|41
|Bring a smile to as many people as possible
|Incomplete
|42
|Become a doctor
|Incomplete
|43
|Restore Nippon to its natural beauty
|Incomplete
|44
|Party on a luxury cruise ship
|Complete
|45
|Swim with dolphins
|Incomplete
|46
|Live in a castle
|Complete
|47
|Waterfall meditation
|Complete
|48
|Ride an ostrich
|Incomplete
|49
|Eat Yobuko squid
|Complete
|50
|Hatumode at ise shrine
|Complete
|51
|Chomp into a hunk of manga meat
|Complete
|52
|Reach the northnmost point in Japan
|Complete
|53
|Go on a Japanese sake drinking spree
|Complete
|54
|Make an original T-shirt
|Incomplete
|55
|Live on a deserted island
|Complete
|56
|Cook on a Swedish torch
|Complete
|57
|Stay in an overwater bungalow
|Incomplete
|58
|Play billiard soccer
|Complete
|59
|Video streaming
|Incomplete
|60
|See the sunrise from Mt. Fuji
|Incomplete
|61
|Go canyoneering
|Complete
|62
|Run a bar
|Complete
|63
|Stay in a penthouse suite
|Complete
|64
|Wear a fancy dress
|Complete
|65
|Operate a robot
|Complete
|66
|Visit my grandad’s grave
|Complete
|67
|Play the cajon
|Incomplete
|68
|Be a shikoku pilgrim
|Complete
|69
|Go on a marine walk
|Incomplete
|70
|Drive a steam locomotive
|Complete
|71
|Be entertained by geisha
|Complete
|72
|Find a dinosaur fossil
|Complete
|73
|See a Yakushima cedar
|Incomplete
|74
|Pole fish a marlin
|Complete
|75
|Build a home theater
|Complete
|76
|Be part of a flash mob
|Complete
|77
|Have a Scare Dare
|Incomplete
|78
|Carve a buddhist statue
|Complete
|79
|Try fasting
|Complete
|80
|Get my teeth whitened
|Complete
|81
|Complete a Spartathalon
|Complete
|82
|Bathe in an oil drum bath
|Complete
|83
|Get a good night’s sleep
|Incomplete
|84
|Pursue happiness
|Incomplete
|85
|Have nothing to do
|Complete
|86
|Make soba noodles
|Incomplete
|87
|Be a falconer
|Incomplete
|88
|Smoke a hookah
|Incomplete
|89
|Hitchhike
|Incomplete
|90
|Experience zero gravity
|Incomplete
|91
|Wander old ruins
|Complete
|92
|Be in a coffin
|Incomplete
|93
|Stop living for other people’s sakes
|Complete
|94
|Become a professional gamer
|Incomplete
As you can see, Akira has completed an impressive 68 of his projected 100 tasks so far, with 94 written out as of Chapter 55. Some are far easier than others, such as “have nothing to do” but then there are others that seem like an endlessly impossible goal, like “Bring a smile to as many people as possible” for #41, so it makes sense how some stand to be incomplete for a while.
Akira’s list ranges from innocent goals to genuinely awesome feats, from tourism aspirations to existentially challenging desires. It is part of his alluring personality, and refusal to take his life for granted, and it’ll be excellent to see that brought to life with the upcoming anime!