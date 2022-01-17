When you need a break from watching the final season of Attack on Titan, romance anime can be there for you. There is something about the combination of 2D anime art and cheesy Japanese love stories that touch your heart in a way no other medium can. To perfectly capture the feelings romance anime can give is nearly impossible, so here are the 5 best romance anime you can watch right now.

Take our word for it, these animes will put you in your feels. Some are old classics and some are new hits. Either way, they are all fantastic and will leave you wanting more. And, by the way, there are so many great romance anime. These are just a few of our favorites that you will absolutely love.

5. Your Name

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starting off with a movie, Your Name is probably the best romance anime of recent years. Created by the famous Makoto Shinkai, Your Name broke records and is still the third highest-grossing anime movie of all time behind Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Spirited Away.

Your Name is about two strangers who share a magical connection. Every couple of days, they randomly swap bodies, making life difficult for both of them. They begin to communicate through notes on each other’s bodies while navigating a life that isn’t theirs. Set in different towns with the backdrop of a beautifully destructive comet coming to Earth, these two strangers try to get close to one another.

You can watch Your Name almost anywhere, including Amazon, YouTube, and Netflix (in some countries). It is definitely worth the watch; grab some popcorn and make a movie night out of it!

4. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Admittedly, this is one I have yet to watch this one but has been praised as one of the best romance animes of all time. Especially if you’re looking for something to really sink your teeth into, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is a great one because it is currently 3 seasons long with 12-13 episodes per season.

The general plot of this classic slice of life anime is Hachiman Hikigaya, a loner high schooler who has no friends and no interest in making any joins the “Services Club” run by smart and beautiful Yukino Yukinoshita. The purpose of the club is to help people with whatever problems they have. Their adventure begins there. Definitely one to check out on Crunchyroll and other places like Amazon.

3. Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

This is one incredible anime, but it comes with two other anime movies as well. To be watched in no particular order, Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart follows Miou and Haruki and their developing relationship from friends to maybe something more.

I’ve Always Liked You and The Moment You Fall in Love are two movies that take place at the same high school and the same time as Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart does. All three animes circulate around the same high school characters but focus on different relationships. They are all your straightforward high school love stories and they are all fantastic. All three of these anime can be watched on Crunchyroll.

2. Your Lie in April

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

If you haven’t heard of Your Lie in April, I feel sorry for you. But that is the reason for this list, so don’t worry! Your Lie in April is a romance anime surrounding 4 high schoolers, but more specifically the piano protege Kousei Arima and Kaori Miyazono, the female protagonist. Their relationship throughout the show is framed in a musical world filled with color as they grow closer.

Your Lie in April is available everywhere: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll. You will love this anime, you will cry, and you will be so glad you watched this.

1. Clannad

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Definitely a bias on my part because Clannad was the first romance anime I ever saw, Clannad is one of the greatest romance anime of all time. Clannad is separated into two seasons, Clannad and Clannad: After Story. The first season following Tomoyo and Nagisa’s budding relationship and the second… well, you’ll find out.

What makes this anime so special is the music, the characters, the art style, and the relationships. This anime is based on a visual novel of the same name, which is why it is so well done. The only issue with Clannad is that it is hard to find where to watch it. You can watch the first season on Amazon or Hulu, but the second season is only found on Hidive and Vudu, but both of those will require funds.

And there you have it, the 5 best romance anime you can watch right now. If you’re looking to feed your hopeless romantic itch or are looking for something lovely to watch with your partner, you can’t go wrong with any of these picks.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2022