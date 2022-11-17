Are you looking for the best Harry Potter Gift Ideas for the wizards in your life? Hairy Potter entered our hearts in 1997 with the first book and never left. The franchise spawned an entire group of fans called Potterheads who devour every piece of media from the Wizarding World. It can be hard to find a gift for someone who loves something dearly, like Harry Potter. Here are the five best Harry Potter gift ideas for wizards of all ages.

Best Harry Potter Gift Ideas for Wizards of All Ages

Exploring the Wizarding World in the modern age has never been so easy and amazing. Gone are the days when all you can do is use your imagination while reading a book series. These five best Harry Potter gift ideas for wizards of all ages show what technology and a little ingenuity can do.

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand

The Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand allows those Potterheads to control their smart devices using a wand, just like in the series. The gift receiver will have so much fun saying spells like Lumos and being able to light up a room! In addition, the wand includes a free app that can learn over 50 plus motion-activated spells turning your loved one into a real wizard. Practice your best Hagrid voice because you will say, “Yer a wizard, [enter name here].”

Harry Potter Bertie Botts Beans 35g

The Harry Potter Bertie Botts Beans make the perfect stuffing stockers for those Potterheads that want to experience the Wizarding World with their senses. They will enjoy some of the iconic flavors, like vomit, earwax, and booger, that Harry Potter and crew ate during the book and movie series.

Hogwarts Castle LEGO Set

This Hogwarts Castle LEGO Set is the perfect give for when your wizard is also a LEGO Master. The set has an insane 6020 pieces but includes the full Hogwarts Castle, fun interior locations like the chamber of secrets, Hagrid’s hut, the Great Hall, and much more. The set also includes 4 Lego mini-figures and 27 micro-figures. The Hogwarts Castle won the Toy of the Year award in 2019.

Wizarding World 10-Film Collection 20th Anniversary

The Wizarding World 10-Film Collection 20th Anniversary brings all ten movies from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises into one easy-to-manage set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie. A Wizarding World movie marathon sounds like the perfect way to spend the holidays with your favorite wizards!

Hogwarts Legacy

You can gift a pre-order copy of Hogwarts Legacy, making it the perfect Harry Potter gift idea for the video game-playing wizard in your life. The game will release on February 10, 2023, and provide hours and hours of hands-on enjoyment as the player creates their student, explores Hogwarts, and dives ever deeper into the Wizarding World.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022