Best Overwatch Gifts for Your Beloved Heroes in Life

Are you looking for the best Overwatch gifts to appreciate your number one hero in life? You’re in the right place. If you’ve played Overwatch before, you may realize that deciding on an Overwatch gift may be tougher than expected. There are so many likable characters in this game, and it’s hard to choose just one of them to inspire your gift. Fortunately, we have compiled the best gift ideas just for you.

Best Overwatch Gifts Ideas for Your Loved Ones

Having various iconic heroes with distinctive abilities has made Overwatch one of the most popular FPS games since its first release. Combined with its phenomenal gameplay and visuals, this game has captured the hearts of many players worldwide. With that said, it’s no surprise that some players of the fan base like collecting Overwatch-related merchandise. With so many to choose from, you may wonder which one is worth your buck. Check out the list below to help you decide!

Overwatch Mei Blue Pachimari Plush

When you hear “Dòng zhù! Bùxǔ zǒu!” in the middle of a team fight, you know you are doomed. Despite that, when you see this adorable Mei Pachimari plush, you may as well forget that she is one of the most annoying characters in the game. It’s cuddly, cute, and looks soft. This officially licensed plush from Blizzard is the perfect companion to accompany anyone while gaming. The best thing about it? It comes with a mini Snowball Pachimari on its side, which just adds more to its cuteness level.

Custom Play of the Game Mug

When playing Overwatch, getting a POTG showing off your skill to the entire lobby is undoubtedly one of the most satisfying feelings ever. But what if you can recreate the same feeling in real life? That’s where this custom POTG mug comes in handy. Since it’s custom, you can have this mug display either your loved one’s gamertag or real name on it. This is a great gift to remind your loved ones that they are POTG-worthy. Another reason this is a great gift is that it is just one of the items that can be used every day.

Overwatch Loot Box Mood Light

With Overwatch 2 out, loot boxes are now a thing of the past. That doesn’t mean they are entirely forgotten, though. If you’re looking for a gift for an Overwatch veteran, this loot box mood light may be the best. Besides being an excellent yet simple desk decoration, this loot box lamp can also emit light in the form of the Overwatch logo, which is pretty awesome. Overall, this is just a great item to have, especially if the person you’re gifting it to has been playing the game since the beginning.

Health Pack Water Bottle

Every once in a while, we all need to be reminded that we also need healing in real life. After all, you wouldn’t want to feel dehydrated and dizzy while gaming, would you? This is why this health pack water bottle is necessary for anyone, especially Overwatch fans. This water bottle takes the form of the mini health pack found in each Overwatch map, and its size makes it perfect for carrying around everywhere.

Overwatch Funko Pops

In 2022, it’s almost impossible if you’ve never heard of Funko Pop. These officially licensed collectibles have a wide range of characters, and Overwatch is no exception. From D.Va, Pharah, Genji, and many others, almost the entire roster is available by now. In addition, some heroes are also available in different skins. For example, you can get the Witch Mercy Funko Pop instead of the default one. This is simply one of the best Overwatch gifts you can get for your loved ones since there are many variations to choose from.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022