Buy These Must-Have Wii U Games Before the eShop Shuts Down

It might not be the most popular console, but Nintendo’s Wii U console had some fantastic games. This is easily made evident with so much of its library being ported to Switch, even if they do include some new features and improvements. But there are still some titles that haven’t reached the Switch, alongside numerous classic Wii and Virtual Console games. As the Wii U eShop was recently announced to be shutting down, fans will want to check out some of the must-have Wii U games before they’re unavailable.

Must-Have Wii U Games to get Before the eShop is Closed

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Xenoblade Chronicles X is the only Xenoblade title that’s not currently available on the Switch in some form. This game features large-scale mechs, a massive open world, and even some multiplayer features. Time will tell if a port is announced in the future, but no news has appeared of such a thing so far. Fans that want to guarantee their chance to play Xenoblade Chronicles X should purchase it on the Wii U, as they might not get another chance.

Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD

These classic Zelda games might be ports of older Gamecube and Wii titles, but Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD shine brightest on the Wii U. With updated control schemes and improved graphics, these titles brought the classic dungeon-delving gameplay of Zelda to hundreds of fans. A similar title, Skyward Sword HD, was recently brought to the Switch. But these titles remain solely on the Wii U, making them prime targets for fans that haven’t tried the original games.

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Chances are, not many fans were able to try out Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate. While some of its design might be seen as dated by modern standards, it has plenty of weapons and monsters that can’t be found anywhere else. It’s also one of the only Monster Hunter games to feature underwater combat, providing a whole new layer of gameplay for fans of the franchise. Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate is also available on the 3DS, so players with both consoles can pick and choose their preferred version before the eShop closes.

Classic Wii and Virtual Console Games

The Wii U also features numerous classic titles. These remain unavailable on Switch due to it lacking backwards compatibility or a Virtual Console selection. This includes Wii games that are otherwise difficult to find in stores. Super Mario Galaxy, for example, was released on the Switch – but only as part of Mario 3D All-Stars, which was discontinued nearly a year ago. Other great Wii titles available on the Wii U’s eShop include Punch-Out!!, Wario Land: Shake It!, and Super Paper Mario. There are plenty of others as well, so fans should check out the full list on the eShop when they can.

Additionally, the Wii U has plenty of Virtual Console games that have been left behind by the Switch, even with the current iteration of Nintendo Switch Online. To name a few, fans should check out Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Golden Sun, and Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time. The Wii U has a selection of SNES, N64, GBA, and even DS games. Anyone interested in these classic consoles will find no better way to get them than through the Wii U eShop.

The eShop is set to close on March 2023. Fans should keep an eye on their Wii U until then to take advantage of any games they might have missed. The 3DS eShop will be closing at the same time, so fans should take advantage of its great library, as well.