Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 has plenty of interesting locations to explore whether that is Savathün’s Throne World or the ice-lit plains of Europa. None of these in our opinion have lived up to what Neomuna now offers players of the franchise. There are many aesthetically pleasing designs visible throughout Neomuna so it is no surprise that some people think this is one of Destiny 2’s best zones. Although some have had other opinions about the expansion as a whole.

Neomuna Takes Destiny 2’s Patrol Zones to the Highest Echelons

There are many powerful elements about the Neomuna destination which take it to another level than the rest. First, there is the excellent character of Nimbus whose personality radiates, and picking up tasks is all the more enjoyable. The Cloud Striders are also interesting, considering we’ve never met another civilization like this.

Some of the most impressive Lost Sector designs can also be found in the area. They will likely be enjoyed by anyone who steps foot inside. One such Lost Sector was the Thrilladrome, based around the idea of Vex simulating Crucible experiences. My face lit up after observing the Vex, of all enemies, standing next to the arcade machines inside the location.

Related: Destiny 2: All Neomuna Lost Sector Locations Map

The Vex Incursion Zone solidified my adoration for Neomuna, even more, because of its chaotic but highly enjoyable nature. This is highly apparent during the moments when Elite Vex Strike forces are within the area and wreaking havoc on your player’s health bar. The intensity accelerates the fun in every manner.

It isn’t just the general activities of the destination but also the neon-lit streets that drip with beauty from every corner. When our guardians are dashing around on sparrows, it is hard not to stop at any given moment to look around. It is difficult to pick just one element of Neomuna that makes it as successful as it feels at launch.

Why Do People Think the Lightfall Campaign for Destiny 2 Falls Short?

There are a few reasons why some think that the campaign for Destiny 2 doesn’t live up to expectations. One of the major reasons: the story doesn’t focus on The Witness or The Traveler. This has left a lot to be desired by some fans who were awaiting what could have been the most pivotal chapter in Destiny’s lineage to date.

Along with that, the power level gap at the start of the Lightfall campaign for any newer players may take some extra time to comprehend. Which could play a role in what they think of the missions even when they have access to the new subclass.

Nonetheless, Strand is a brilliantly designed class for Lightfall and its appearances throughout the campaign are always a joy to many. Steam reviews tell a different story for some with comments making note of Strand feeling “Gimmicky.” It isn’t just the Strand Subclass that takes the brunt of harsh reviews for Lightfall but also the story itself.

People have been thinking that the actual writing of Lightfall’s campaign is subpar and has not been worth the time and effort needed to play through. I, on the other hand, differ with that statement — Lightfall may not hit the mark for everyone but it could hit the witnessing mark for you.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023