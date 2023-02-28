Destiny 2: All Neomuna Lost Sector Locations Map

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are three Lost Sectors in Neomuna which were introduced in Destiny 2 Lightfall. These Lost Sectors can be hard to find since Neomuna is such a dense place. If you’re stuck in Destiny 2, we’ve got you covered. Here is how to find Thrilladrome, Hydroponics Delta, and Dilded Precept in Destiny 2.

Related: Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Max Power Level: Soft Cap, Power Cap, and More Explained

How to Find Thrilladrome in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Near the north side of the Liming Harbor area, you’ll see a large building with the Lost Sector symbol on the side of it. Get inside the building and jump to the second floor.

On the far right side of the second floor, you’ll see a vent cover. Shoot it with anything, maybe even the Verglas Curve Exotic Bow, and continue through the vent. The pathway is pretty straightforward from here, so continue forward and you’ll start one of the coolest Lost Sectors yet.

How to Find Hydroponics Delta in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On the south side of Zephyr Concourse, you’ll see a big landing platform. If you are on the landing platform and looking toward plants, you’ll see a door bathed in yellow light in between glass awning. Go through that door.

Once inside, travel forward and down the stairs. Follow the holographic plants on the right side of the room. Jump down from the holographic plant platform and enter the opening to another room below. Continue on this path and you’ll start the Hydroponics Delta Lost Sector.

How to Find Gilded Precept in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you are in Ahimsa Park, you can easily find the Gilded Precept Lost Sector by going to the right side of the POI. Once here, you’ll see a rock with the Lost Sector symbol. Go to the right of that and you’ll see a path leading down and to the right.

Enter the Pyramid Ship and continue to follow the path. This path leads directly into the Gilded PRecept Lost Sector.

And that is where you can find all three Lost Sectors on Neomuna. If you’re looking for more guidance, here is every keyword for every subclass so far in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023