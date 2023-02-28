How to Get Verglas Curve Exotic Bow in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 players will be greatly familiar with hunting for exotics all throughout the world whether from random drops or otherwise. There are plenty of them to find so it is no surprise many will dedicate a lot of their time to find them — sometimes people get lucky and will find out that there are easier ways to get certain exotics. This article will take you through how to get Verglas Curve in Destiny 2.

Getting Verglas Curve in Destiny 2

In order to get Verglas Curve you will simply need to have the Season of Defiance Pass. It is on the very first level of the season pass but it is impossible to miss if you actually have bought the Season of Defiance paid content. Simply navigate to the Season of Defiance screen with the pass levels and you will be able to spot the Verglas Curve exotic there.

Although Verglas Curve is given to those with the Season Pass at level one; other people who do not have the pass can get it at level 35 of the free pass for Season of Defiance. This means that you won’t have to worry about missing out on it even if you don’t splash out the cash on the season.

Do I Need Destiny 2 Lightfall to Play Season of Defiance?

No, you do not need to have Destiny 2 Lightfall in order to play through Season of Defiance. This makes a lot of sense since not everyone will have access to the expansion. There will be plenty of time to play through everything that is in Lightfall another time if you haven’t gotten it yet.

Of course, now that you know you do not need Lightfall for Season of Defiance — you can rest assured your chance at picking up the Verglas Curve bow will be on the way very soon for your guardian.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023