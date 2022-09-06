How to Get Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Exotic in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players are always on the hunt to continue growing their exotic collection. That bundle of exotics players have set their sights on will be arriving much sooner to them due to the variety of methods that people can go through to actually get exotics nowadays. Whether you are looking for a specific exotic to enhance a build, or simply are wanting to get a fancy new armor piece. One such piece of armor that many are looking for is a Season of Plunder Hunter Exotic. This article will take you through how to actually get the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk exotic in Destiny 2.

Getting the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Exotic in Destiny 2

The process of getting this particular exotic is exactly the same as what you need to do for a chance of obtaining the Fallen Sunstar exotic helmet. You will have to go through Legend or Master Lost Sectors alone in order to get the opportunity of receiving the exotic as a reward. There is no absolute certainty that you will get the exotic upon your first completion of the aforementioned Lost Sector difficulties. Thankfully, however, you will not get a duplicate Exotic as the Exotic Loot pool from Lost Sectors has not yet been fully collected by you.

This means that if you are regularly completing the daily Legend or Master Lost Sector you shouldn’t have to keep going through them for too long before you get this exquisite Hunter exotic. If you turn invisible a lot as your Hunter class then you will be wanting to get this chest armor as quickly as possible. The exotic perk will give you bonus damage to your weapons for a small time after revealing yourself after being invisible among other benefits.

Destiny 2 is available at this very second for free and is playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.