Where is The Quarry Lost Sector in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is thriving as always and players are happily working through all of the season content on offer. However, there will be many times when people also simply want to work through all of the daily activities that they can get up to in their favorite experience. One such activity is running through the ‘Legend’ Lost Sector for the day and there are always some questions about where to find the specific Lost Sector for the day. This guide article will take you through where to find The Quarry Lost Sector in Destiny 2.

Finding The Quarry Lost Sector in Destiny 2

In order to start your hunt for The Quarry Lost Sector, you will want to visit the EDZ and more specifically the ‘Sunken Isles’ region of the map. There is a landing zone located extremely close nearby so it is ideal to find the Lost Sector starting from there. Thankfully you won’t have to travel too far to reach The Quarry Lost Sector.

As can be observed on the image of the map above, The Quarry can be found a little southwest of the landing zone within the Sunken Isles. It is extremely close to another Lost Sector in the Echion Hold so be sure not to get mixed up about what sector is which. There will be a cavern to venture into in order to start the Lost Sector and when you are in there you can get to work with clearing this Legend difficulty Lost Sector if it is on the daily rotation.

Make sure to bring the best equipment you have with you on your journey through the Lost Sector. These can be quite the challenge without the right equipment so make sure you are prepared for everything that is going to be awaiting you there.

Destiny 2 is available this very second for all of the following platforms mentioned: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.