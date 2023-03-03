Destiny 2: How to Farm Neomuna Lost Sector Exotics

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 has plenty of Lost Sectors to find and these can be invaluable in getting powerful gear such as armor exotics. Many players will be wondering where the Lost Sectors in Neomuna are and how to grind them out efficiently. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to farm Neomuna Lost Sector exotics in Destiny 2.

Farming Neomuna Lost Sectors for Exotics

In order to farm Lost Sectors in Neomuna you will want to ensure that there is a Legend/Master Lost Sector present on the map for the day. You will be able to get exotic drops by completing one of those versions. The best way to check if there is a daily Lost Sector on Neomuna is to use TodayinDestiny where you will get up-to-date information.

The Legend/Master Lost Sector rotates daily at 9am PT. You can unlock these Lost Sectors by completing the normal version once. For the daily Lost Sectors, you will now have to be at least 1800 Power Level to play them. It should be noted that Master Lost Sectors will give you the best chance of getting an exotic drop — Legend Lost Sectors have a rarer chance of dropping exotics.

Can I Complete Legend or Master Lost Sectors Multiple Times a Day in Destiny 2?

Yes, one of the best ways to farm the Legend or Master Lost Sectors is by completing them multiple times in a day. There is no restriction to how many times you can complete it per daily rotation; this means more chances of an exotic for you. This is the method of Lost Sector completion that will reward you the most.

Even going back to the days of Forsaken exotic hunting, this was still a brilliant strategy. Thankfully the same method can be employed in Lightfall to get the greatest outcomes. You now can take to the neon-filled destination of Neomuna and begin to hunt for Lost Sector exotics.

