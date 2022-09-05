How to Get Fallen Sunstar Exotic Helmet in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is full of interesting exotics for you to happily earn. Whether they are new exotics added with a recent update, season, or simply have been there since the start. The hunt for exotics by players continues ever onwards and it is always a joy watching the shining yellow color beam brightly on the side when you have earned one. Many have been wondering how to get a particular exotic that has gained a lot of popularity and this guide article will take you over how to get the Fallen Sunstar exotic in Destiny 2.

Getting the Fallen Sunstar Exotic in Destiny 2

In order to get this specific exotic, you will have to complete Legend or Master Lost Sectors which rotate on a daily basis. There is a chance that you will get the Fallen Sunstar as a loot drop. Thankfully, you will be getting new exotics before any duplicates which means you should hopefully get the exotic without too much time spent over a week or so. These Lost Sectors will be tougher than their regular counterparts so it is recommended that before you set off to find the Legend Lost Sector, make sure you are equipped appropriately for the challenges within them.

The exotic itself is for Warlocks so unfortunately, Hunters and Titans won’t be able to equip this specific helmet. Nonetheless, Warlocks will be delightfully running around planets with this equipped as they will benefit from extra Ionic Trace bonuses when they are active and you have the helm on such as increased movement speed and also more ability energy for your character. Time to get busy with completing the Legend/Master Lost Sectors today!

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for all of the following platforms mentioned: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.