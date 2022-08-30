The Best Hunter Builds in Destiny 2: Subclass, Stats, Aspects, and More

Destiny 2 is ever-evolving and with evolution comes new and improved build setups. There is always something to be discovered when creating builds for your character and if you are looking for a concise range of builds for your Hunter then this article is for you. For those who have been around the game since the starting year, many will be familiar with the various changes to subclasses that arrived over the years so knowing how to create an effective build now is vital. These are some of the best Hunter builds in Destiny 2.

Best Hunter Builds in Destiny 2

As with any build list, some of it comes down to personal preferences along with community decisions on what makes great builds so when you are looking through these builds you may want to change something to fit your style of gameplay better. We will be taking a look at three builds with custom names for each.

There will be a Gunslinger, Nightstalker, and an Arcstrider build awaiting you to have a look over.

Nightstalker (Shadowshot: Moebius Quiver) — The Archer Build

This specific build set-up is our go-to for PVE however we have found it equally effective in PVP. Sometimes Shadowshot is underestimated slightly but with an excellent setup for a build, you will be tearing the enemy to pieces in no time with well-placed arrow shots.

Super Ability — Shadowshot: Moebius Quiver

— Shadowshot: Moebius Quiver Class Ability — Gambler’s Dodge

— Gambler’s Dodge Movement Ability — Triple Jump

— Triple Jump Void Melee — Snare Bomb

— Snare Bomb Void Grenade — Magnetic Grenade

— Magnetic Grenade Void Aspect One — Vanishing Step

— Vanishing Step Void Aspect Two — Stylish Executioner

— Stylish Executioner Fragments — Echo of Leeching, Echo of Dilation, Echo of Expulsion, Echo of Exchange

Your stats will be improved by +10 for Resilience and Mobility although +20 for Intellect with these specific fragments. These are large stat increases so it will be great for gearing up for some of the higher-end content. The Vanishing Step Void Aspect also will give you an element of surprise in PVP modes if you time your dodges correctly so all in all this build will keep you going for a long while.

Gunslinger (Deadshot) — Cayde’s Prodigy Build

Guardians have a lot to live up to in order to reach Cayde’s standards of fighting against foes. If you are looking to represent Cayde-6 with an incredible Gunslinger Subclass build then this is the one for you. For the super, you will likely want to have the Deadshot version of the super equipped. As for all of the other abilities and aspects to equip, there are:

Super Ability — Golden Gun: Deadshot

— Golden Gun: Deadshot Class Ability — Acrobat’s Dodge

— Acrobat’s Dodge Movement Ability — Triple Jump

— Triple Jump Solar Melee — Knife Trick

— Knife Trick Solar Grenade — Tripmine Grenade

— Tripmine Grenade Solar Aspect One — Gunpowder Gamble

— Gunpowder Gamble Solar Aspect Two — On Your Mark

— On Your Mark Fragments — Ember of Singeing, Ember of Blistering, Ember of Wonder, Ember of Eruption

With those fragments, you will get an increase of 10 for strength and 10 for resilience stats. Along with the main subclass setup, you can equip the Young Ahamkara’s Spine exotic gauntlets for an increase to Tripmine grenade duration and blast radius, the perfect complement to your already excellent subclass setup.

Arc 3.0 (Arcstrider Gathering Storm) — Sparks Flayer Build

When Arc 3.0 was released many players flocked to creating a diverse range of builds to prepare for their new adventures with the Arcstrider subclass. The build listed below will give you a brilliant combination of the old and the new while keeping your stats nice and topped up for the important elements.

Super Ability — Gathering Storm

— Gathering Storm Class Ability — Gambler’s Dodge

— Gambler’s Dodge Movement Ability — Blink

— Blink Arc Melee — Combination Blow

— Combination Blow Arc Grenade — Storm Grenade

— Storm Grenade Arc Aspect One — Flow State

— Flow State Arc Aspect Two — Lethal Current

— Lethal Current Fragments — Spark of Resistance, Spark of Volts, Spark of Feedback, Spark of Momentum

The Blink movement ability is massively helpful if you are looking to escape combat situations quickly or for causing distraction. Not only that but with this build the fragments mentioned will give you a lot of stat increases. Resistance will give you a 10 stat increase for strength and equally Volts will ensure you get a +10 with Recovery. Furthermore, the Spark of Feedback will also give you +10 in resilience. Allowing you to happily keep your health and strength in tip-top shape.

As can be observed, with these three builds you will be making your presence known on any planet that you decide to travel to. Whether in PVP or PVE you will be sorted with a nice range of builds to select your favorite from while eliminating your opponents with style.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for free and is playable on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.