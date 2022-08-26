The Best Warlock Builds in Destiny 2: Subclass, Stats, Aspects, and More

Now that Void 3.0, Solar 3.0, and Arc 3.0 are finally out, we can get a sense of what the best Warlock builds are in Destiny 2. Though the best build will most likely get changed when Strand comes out, for now, these are the best PvP and PvE Warlock builds in Destiny 2.

Best PvE Warlock Build in Destiny 2

For the best Warlock PvE build, there are two options but both are in the Solar subclass. The first, and arguably better for late game, Warlock build centers around the Starfire Protocol Exotic Chest armor. The central gameplay loop of this build is to case Empowering Rifts, get kills with Fusion Grenades, and repeat.

The reason you need Starfire Protocol for this build is that with the armor, damage dealt within the Empowering Rift recharges your Fusion Grenade and Fusion Grenade kills grant Rift energy. It is a constant back and forth between Empowering Rifts and Fusion Grenades to have infinite Fusion Grenades.

Abilities : The only required abilities are Fusion Grenades and Empowering Rift .

: The only required abilities are and . Aspects : Touch of Flame is necessary as it allows Fusion Grenades to explode twice. From there, pick your preference: Heat Rises or Icarus Dash.

: is necessary as it allows Fusion Grenades to explode twice. From there, pick your preference: Heat Rises or Icarus Dash. Fragments : Ember of Ashes is necessary to maximize your Fusion Grenades. It boosts the amount of Scorch applied to a target which causes Ignition, a big Solar explosion, sooner. From there, our picks are Ember of Char, Ember of Blistering, and Ember of Singeing.

: is necessary to maximize your Fusion Grenades. It boosts the amount of Scorch applied to a target which causes Ignition, a big Solar explosion, sooner. From there, our picks are Ember of Char, Ember of Blistering, and Ember of Singeing. Stats : Via your equipment, boost Recovery as much as you can to get Empowering Rifts as soon as possible.

: Via your equipment, boost Recovery as much as you can to get Empowering Rifts as soon as possible. Mods: The recommended mods for this build are Elemental Ordinance and Font of Might.

The second best Warlock PvE build revolves around Sunbracers Exotic Gauntlets armor. This build is similar to the Starfire Protocol Solar build but instead of Rifts, this uses Incinerator Snap and instead of Fusion Grenades, this uses Solar Grenades.

The main gameplay loop of this Sunbracers Solar build is to have infinite Solar Grenades by using the Incinerator Snap. The Sunbracers allow Solar Grenades to burn longer and melee kills to restore grenade energy. After getting melee kills, you’ll be able to throw about five Solar Grenades and rinse and repeat.

Abilities : The only required abilities are Solar Grenades and Incinerator Snap .

: The only required abilities are and . Aspects : Touch of Flame is necessary as it allows Solar Grenades to last longer and emit blobs of lava. From there, pick your preference: Heat Rises or Icarus Dash.

: is necessary as it allows Solar Grenades to last longer and emit blobs of lava. From there, pick your preference: Heat Rises or Icarus Dash. Fragments : Use Ember of Ashes , Ember of Solace , Ember of Torches , and Ember of Empyrean to maximize this build.

: Use Ember of , Ember of , Ember of , and Ember of to maximize this build. Stats : Via your equipment, boost Strength to get your melee ability faster. You can also boost Recovery, as that is always good for Warlocks.

: Via your equipment, boost Strength to get your melee ability faster. You can also boost Recovery, as that is always good for Warlocks. Mods: The recommended mods for this build are Well of Life and Elemental Ordinance.

Best PvP Warlock Build in Destiny 2

When it comes to the best PvP Warlock build in Destiny 2, there isn’t anything too overpowered or broken, which ultimately, is a good thing. Though it is still debated, the best PvP Warlock build is a Void build.

If you use the Nova Bomb: Vortex, you can completely lock down areas and knock out multiple combatants at once. The Burst Glide is the best to get around the map quickly and easily without staying airborne for too long. Though any Exotic armor works, we recommend using Ophidian Aspect as it will boost your ready speed, reload, and melee range.

Abilities : There are no required abilities for this build, but we recommend Suppressor Grenade or Scatter Grenade . With Child of the Old Gods, we recommend the Healing Rift to get grenade and melee energy from drained targets.

: There are no required abilities for this build, but we recommend or . With Child of the Old Gods, we recommend the Healing Rift to get grenade and melee energy from drained targets. Aspects : The two best Aspects to equip are Feed the Void to get that Devour buff and Child of the Old Gods for the Void Soul that comes with your rift.

: The two best Aspects to equip are to get that Devour buff and for the Void Soul that comes with your rift. Fragments : Echo of Persistence , Echo of Starvation , Echo of Exchange , and Echo of Domineering are the best choices.

: Echo of , Echo of , Echo of , and Echo of are the best choices. Stats : Via armor, it is best to boost your Recovery

: Via armor, it is best to boost your Recovery Mods: Any mods work for this build, particularly ones that boost grenade and melee energy recovery.

And that is it for the best PvP and PvE Warlock builds in Destiny 2. If you are interested in more Destiny 2 content like Seasonal quests, God Rolls, and much more, check out our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.