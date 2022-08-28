Destiny 2 Players are Dressing Up As the Statue of Liberty and It’s Hilarious

Destiny 2 does not shy away from giving players an immense number of customization options, and, with that freedom comes a lot of creativity. The word ‘creative’ does not necessarily even describe what Destiny players have been observing recently. ‘Genius’ springs to mind much quicker. While having a scroll on Twitter or Reddit, some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed a few familiar designs floating around for characters. Some players have been dressing up as the Statue of Liberty in Destiny 2 and the results are absolutely uncanny.

If there was ever a time to jump into the experience on the basis of diverse customization options, it would be now. The game has been around for many years and with that time arrive more and more ways to create unique styles of armor sets and more. While you’re working your way through all of the latest content, you can do that with a style that shouts your personality from the depths of The Dreadnaught to Earth and back.

On Twitter, Spidercides showcased their version of the trend for dressing up as the Statue of Liberty, and from the Verdigris and Fetid Copper shader choices to the specific armor, it definitely completes the look. The Fallen Sunstar exotic helmet is the ideal complement to ensure the look closely matches with the Statue of Liberty. Moreover, Warlocks definitely seem set to have the upper hand for looking like the Statue because of the various armor pieces at their disposal. Nonetheless, we are sure there are excellent Hunter and Titan looks out there to match the Statue of Liberty along with this Warlock design.

Statue of Liberty. #Destiny2 #Bungie #Gaming #DestinyFashion #ThreadsOfLight A design that is very popular already but I figured I do my own with a slightly different style. I also used a bond that represents the flame. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/LKiJ0lyEyy — Spidercides (@Spidercides) August 25, 2022

If you are wondering how to obtain the Fallen Sunstar helmet. You will be able to get it by completing legendary Lost Sectors as it has been added to that specific loot pool. You shouldn’t have to grind these sectors a lot with some luck while waiting for the drop to happen. The Legendary Lost sectors rotate each day so you’ll have to keep your eye on what sector is currently the Legendary one. You’ll be getting an abundance of excellent gear in no time within the experience. Of course, this also includes getting the armor pieces you need to become the Statue of Liberty in-game.

Destiny 2 is available this very moment and is playable for free on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.