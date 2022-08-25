Destiny 2 is getting a lot of new players making their way to the game and rightly so. With content flooding out of the game’s very veins, everyone is wanting a taste of the action. While playing through the experience you will be sure to unlock a few exotics along the way and you will no doubt be wanting to get a few Exotic Catalysts. This guide article will take you through how to get the Thunderlord exotic catalyst in Destiny 2.

Getting the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2

There is only one specific way of getting the Thunderlord’s Exotic Catalyst and that is by getting it through a random drop from either Crucible matches, Nightfalls, Gambit matches, or Strikes. There is no surefire way to get the Exotic Catalyst quickly but we would recommend grinding an activity that you enjoy the most. Or switch between them all while trying to obtain the catalyst.

There is no rush so enjoy all of the moments within the experience. You will have this exotic catalyst in no time when you start working your way through all of those different modes.

What Does the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst Do?

Once you have the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst you may be wondering what it actually does. When you have upgraded the catalyst by getting 500 kills with the Thunderlord you will be able to Masterwork the Thunderlord Exotic so it is something that a lot of players will be wanting to get. A ‘Masterwork’ of the Thunderlord will add the ‘Return Stroke’ perk for the weapon which will arrive with a benefit for you. There certainly is a lot of brilliant content to play through this season!

Destiny 2 is available now and is playable for free on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2022