How to Get the Fortnite Skins in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder brings a lot to the table and it will be no surprise that with the ongoing crossover with Destiny-themed content being included within Fortnite that the same is also true for certain new content in Destiny 2. Pirates are definitely the overall focus for this particular season however Fortnite does still have some presence in the season. You will now be able to get some Fortnite-themed skins within the beloved experience. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get these particular Fortnite skins in Destiny 2.

Getting Fortnite Skins in Destiny 2

There are a few methods to get the skins but they all revolve around the same store. Specifically, the ‘skins’ are ornaments for armor and these can be applied to any Legendary armor that allows the use of ornaments. You will get five ornaments in total with the seasonal bundle. There are three bundles including Fortnite-based items, ‘Eternal Vengeance’ is for Hunter, ‘Knightly Noire’ is for Titan, and the ‘Painted Kitsune’ bundle is for Warlocks. Each bundle costs 2000 silver if there isn’t any discount on at the time.

You will need to visit the Eververse store in order to buy the bundles. Be sure to be playing as the class that you want a specific bundle for. The two methods are as follows: Either you can go to the Tower and directly visit the Eververse store, or you can go to the overworld system map and scroll to the ‘Store’ tab. When in the Eververse store, you will notice the bundle under the ‘Weekly Offerings’ section. Time to get those Fortnite skins and enjoy the Destiny crossovers!

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment and is playable for free on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.