What Destiny 2 Characters are Coming to Fortnite?

Destiny 2 has partnered with Epic Games which means that Destiny 2 skins are coming to Fortnite. Starting today, you can launch into Fortnite and purchase Destiny 2 skins from the Item Shop. Here are all of the Destiny 2 cosmetics coming to Fortnite.

All Destiny 2 Skins in Fortnite

Starting today, August 23, 2022, at 8 PM ET, you can go to the Fortnite Item Shop and find three Destiny 2 Skins. Here are the Destiny 2 skins in Fortnite:

Commander Zavala Targe Back Bling Crown-Splitter Pickaxe Zavala Sparrow Glider

Ikora Rey Ophiuchus Back Bling Black Talon Pickaxe Ikora Shader Sparrow Glider

Exo Stranger Pouka Back Bling The Lament Pickaxe Exo Stranger Sparrow Glider



If you are a fan of Destiny 2, then you know that these three Guardians are central to the story and overall game. Commander Zavala is the Titan class leader and Vanguard Commander over the Last City. Ikora Rey is the Warlock class leader and Vanguard leader with Commander Zavala. Exo Stranger is Elisabeth Bray and is trapped in a time loop trying to save her sister.

Players in Destiny 2 have used their Ghosts to investigate mysteries for years. A new Investigate Emote will also be on sale in the Item Shop so that you can use your new Guardian skins to investigate things with your Ghost.

You can also play the new map called Guardian Zone Control: Javelin-4. Simply enter this Island Code and you’re set to explore the new Destiny 2 island. Island Code: 0642-9767-7225

Again, these three Guardians are available in the in-game Fortnite store today, August 23, 2022 at 8 PM ET. So, whether you are a big Destiny 2 fan or just like the look of these Guardians, hop in and snag these skins.

There is so much new news in the worlds of Destiny 2 and Fortnite. If you are curious about news, quest help, and much more, check out our Destiny 2 page or our Fortnite page. We cover all of the bases at Attack of the Fanboy so you are always in the know.

Fortnite is available now on PS5, PS44, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.