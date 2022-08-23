Three Destiny 2 Characters Are Coming to Fortnite

A recent discovery on Twitter hints at a Fortnite x Destiny 2 crossover where players will supposedly get three Destiny 2 skins, but that is not it. According to the leaker, Destiny 2 will feature three Fortnite skins in the game, the leak’s source has been right about other collaborations, so this is likely true.

Fortnite 2 has been gathering a lot of attention in recent months. Epic Games has managed to stay relevant over the years with all its collaborations, additions, and leaks. The Fortnite community has been blessed with all the content it has received along the year, and to be honest, it does not seem to stop. It sounds unreal, but almost every month, there is a new leak about a new collaboration or addition to the game, and now it looks like Destiny 2 will join all the other franchises who have collaborated with them in the past.

Today, a known Fortnite leaker called Hypex on Twitter shared a leak regarding a possible Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration that will bring three skins into the game. According to the tweet, currently, there are three hidden skins with no edit style that will be released into the game together. The Twitter user talked to some Destiny 2 players, and they told him that the skins could be Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Cayde-6. So far, this is just a rumor. Although this leaker has been right about previous leaks, so many players trust this public figure.

FORTNITE x DESTINY 2 LEAK! It might get announced tomorrow and there's currently 3 hidden skins with no edit styles that will release together. I asked some Destiny players and they think that it'll be Zavala, Ikora Rey & maybe Cayde-6. (Destiny also got 3 skins from Fortnite) pic.twitter.com/9Qo9J4LahY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 22, 2022

The leak has gathered a lot of attention since it was shared earlier today, and many players are already sharing their opinions about the possible collaboration. The feedback from the users who are still commenting on the tweet is rather positive; many of them are excited about this possibility. Bringing a collaboration like this could make Fortnite one of the games with the most content in 2022.

All in all, the leaker stated that the three skins may be announced tomorrow, so Fortnite and Destiny 2 fans should keep an eye on both Fortnite’s and Destiny 2’s social media handles. If it is true, this could bring a lot of players into Fortnite once again.

Fortnite is available now on PS5, PS44, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.