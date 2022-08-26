Destiny 2 King’s Fall Loot Table: All Weapons, Armor, and Rewards

What does King's Fall have to offer?

August 26th, 2022 by Noah Nelson

King’s Fall is the new Season of Plunder raid available today for Destiny 2. Though this raid is recycled from the Taken King expansion, it has been revamped to offer a different challenge. Here is all of the potential loot for King’s Fall in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 King’s Fall Loot Table

Since this is a new and improved raid, we know a lot about what to expect. According to our sources, here are the following weapons, armor, and exotics available in the new Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid:

Exotics

Touch of Malice, an Exotic Scout Rifle, was originally released with the first King’s Fall raid. It has been confirmed to be available in the new Season of Plunder King’s Fall raid.

Touch of Malice’s ability is that its final bullet regenerates and deals bonus damage at the cost of the wielder’s life force. It also has the Infuse perk that allows you to consume a more powerful weapon to boost the attack value of Touch of Malice.

Weapons

There are 9 weapons available through King’s Fall. If you play the raid on its hardest difficulty, you can get these same weapons in their Harrowed form which makes them better. Here are all of the King’s Fall weapons in Destiny 2:

  • Zaouli’s Bane – Hand Cannon
  • Anguish of Drystan – Auto Rifle
  • Smite of Merain – Pulse Rifle
  • Doom of Chelchis – Scout Rifle
  • Defiance of Yasmin – Sniper Rifle
  • Midha’s Reckoning – Fusion Rifle
  • Silence of A’arn – Shotgun
  • Elulim’s Frenzy – Rocket Launcher
  • Qullim’s Terminus – Machine Gun

Armor

Much like the weapons, if you play King’s Fall on the most difficult difficulty, you can get Harrower versions of the following armor. Here is the King’s Fall armor for Hunters:

  • Darkhollow Mask – Helmet
  • Darkhollow Chitin – Chest
  • Darkhollow Grasps – Gauntlets
  • Darkhollow Treads – Leg
  • Darkhollow Mantle – Cloak

Here is the King’s Fall armor for Titans:

  • War Numen’s Crown – Helmet
  • War Numen’s Chest – Chest
  • War Numen’s Fist – Gauntlets
  • War Numen’s Boots – Leg
  • War Numen’s Mark – Mark

Here is the King’s Fall armor for Warlocks:

  • Mouth of Ur – Helmet
  • Chasm of Yuul – Chest
  • Grasp of Eir – Gauntlets
  • Path of Xol – Leg
  • Bond of the Wormlore – Bond

If you’re interested in more Destiny 2 content like the best Warlock build for PvP and PvE, God Rolls for seasonal weapons, and Seasonal Quest help, check out our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

