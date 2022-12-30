How to Find the Skydock IV Lost Sector in Destiny 2

Every day, a lost sector in Destiny 2 is selected to have a legendary and heroic difficulty unlocked for it. Players want to complete these lost sectors for top-tier loot but can sometimes have difficulty finding the entrance to these lost sectors. The Skydock IV lost sector in Destiny 2 is one of the harder lost sectors to find the entrance to it. let’s go over where the entrance to the Skydock IV lost sector can be found in Destiny 2.

Skydock IV Lost Sector Entrance Location in Destiny 2

Out of the entire pool of lost sectors in Destiny 2, the Skyfock IV lost sector is one of the most hidden lost sectors to find. This can make completing the lost sector difficult as you can’t just queue into the activity from orbit like most other activities. To start a lost sector, you need to go down to the planet and find the flag outside the entrance to the area.

Here’s how you can find the entrance, as well as the flag, for the Skydock IV lost sector so you can begin farming up the exotics you need for your new Arc build.

To begin with, you are going to want to fly down to the EDZ and select the Sunken Isles landing zone.

Once you have landed in the zone, you will want to travel toward the Echion. You will want to make your way around the ship toward the back of it while staying on the ground. You will arrive at a tunnel that runs underneath the Echion. You will want to go into the tunnel but not all the way through.

Halfway through the tunnel, you will see two doorways that lead deeper into the depth of the bunker, this is where you will want to go. From this point, the path is quite straightforward until you reach the Skydock IV lost sector. Just drop down an elevator shaft and then follow the open doorways until the game tells you that you have reached the lost sector.

Now that you have reached the lost sector, you will need to run through it and clear it at least once before you can attempt it on a higher difficulty. If you manage to complete the lost sector on a higher difficulty on solo, you will have an increased chance of getting an exotic armor piece to complete your builds.

However, completing lost sectors on harder difficulties is quite the challenge solo. You will need to not only deal with tougher-to-kill enemies and a limited amount of respawns. But also worry about champion enemies and matched shields that will determine what weapons you can use.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022