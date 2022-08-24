The Best Build for the Crown of Tempests Exotic Helmet in Destiny 2

Crown of Tempests has always been one of the better Exotic Helmets for Warlocks in Destiny 2, but with Arc 3.0, it is a must-have. Whether you are grinding Expeditions or are looking for the No Reprieve God Roll, Crown of Tempests makes everything easier. Here is the best Crown of Tempest Warlock build in Destiny 2.

The Crown of Tempests’ perk is called Conduction Tines. Conduction Tines increases the recharge rate of your Arc abilities and extends the duration of Stormtrance when you get Arc ability or Jolt final blows.

Best Crown of Tempests Warlock Build

The best Arc 3.0 Warlock build requires the Crown of Tempests. In terms of Affinity, you want that to be Arc and stay as Arc. Try to upgrade the armor up to 10 energy if you can. If you can do that, the best mods for Crown of Tempests are High-Energy Fire for the Charged with Light Mod, the Hands-On mod, and the Arc Siphon mod.

Starting with Hands-On, this mod will give you bonus Super energy on melee kills. From there, Arc Siphon creates Orbs of Power upon rapid final blows with an Arc weapon. This creates great synergy with High-Energy Fire as Orbs of Power will charge you with Light. While Charged with Light, High-Energy Fire grants you a bonus to weapon damage.

If you can’t upgrade Crown of Tempests to 10 energy yet, try to get it to 7 energy. There, you can maximize the Exotic Helmet with High-Energy Fire and Arc Siphon.

How to Get Crown of Tempests in Destiny 2

As a Destiny 2 – Year 1 Red War Exotic, Crown of Tempests has been around for a long time. Thankfully, Exotic weapons and armor in that era are free for everyone and will never get sunset, which means it won’t leave the game entirely.

Unfortunately, there is no easy, cookie-cutter way to get Crown of Tempests in Destiny 2. To get it, try and score as many Exotic Engrams as you can through the Season Pass, complete Nightfalls, and rank up via the Seasonal Star Chart or Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlists. Hopefully, you get lucky and can start building the best Arc 3.0 Warlock.

If you are interested in more Destiny 2 content, we’ve got you covered on our Destiny 2 page. There we have God Roll guides, Season of Plunder quest guides, best Skeleton Key Artifact mods, and so much more.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.