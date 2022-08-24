Destiny 2 No Reprieve God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

No Reprieve is the newest shotgun in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. It is a Kinetic Stasis weapon with a Pinpoint Slug Frame which means it fires a single-slug round with a vertical recoil. Here is the No Reprieve God Roll in Destiny 2.

Before we dive into the best perks for No Reprieve for PvP and PvE, here are the standard stats for No Reprieve:

Impact: 70

70 Range: 62

62 Stability: 43

43 Handling: 65

65 Reload Speed: 46

46 Rounds Per Minute: 65

65 Magazine: 6

No Reprieve God Roll Destiny 2 PvP

Like Brigand’s Law and Blood Feud, No Reprieve’s God Roll focuses on a melee build, which is especially great for Arc 3.0 Hunters and Titans. For the barrel perk, the best for No Reprieve is Arrowhead Brake. This is one of the best barrel perks for any gun, but for No Reprieve, it will drastically increase recoil control and increase handling a bit.

For the No Reprieve God Roll magazine perk, go with Assault Mag. The Assault Mag perk will greatly increase stability while boosting the rounds per minute which is important when playing PvP. You always want to quickest time to kill for your weapons.

Since the Origin Trait is Right Hook, which gives No Reprieve better targeting acquisition and range after dealing melee damage, Pugilist is the God Roll trait perk to pick. Pugilist generates melee energy with No Reprieve final blows and melee damage increases No Reprieve handling.

The second No Reprieve God Roll trait is Swashbuckler which increases the damage of No Reprieve after melee and No Retrieve kills. The runner-ups are Wellspring and Snapshot Sights. Wellspring grants ability energy on No Reprieve kills and Snapshot Sights gives you faster ADS.

No Reprieve God Roll Destiny 2 PvE

No Reprieve is good in PvP but really thrives in PvE. The best barrel perk for PvE is either Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling. Since Arrowhead Brake was covered in the PvP section, Corkscrew Rifling will slightly increase range, stability, and handling.

When it comes to the magazine perk, the Assault Mag or Light Mag are the best options. Since Assault Mag was covered previously, Light Mag increases the reload speed and range which are both great and needed for No Reprieve.

For PvE, Pugilist is still the best trait you can get for No Reprieve. Swashbuckler and Wellspring are the ideal PvE perks, but you would be in good hands with Surrounded too. Surrounded grants No Reprieve bonus damage when three or more enemies are around.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.