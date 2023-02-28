Image: Bungie

The Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle is an early Destiny 2 Lightfall treat given to us by Bungie. If you’ve seen other Guardians with this weapon or just want to know how to claim it for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to get Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

Currently, the only way to get Quicksilver Storm is to pre-order Destiny 2 Lightfall. But you can’t pre-order just any edition of Lightfall. To get Quicksilver Storm, you need to pre-order the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition.

Once Lightfall is officially out, you won’t be able to pre-order the game anymore. Once Lightfall is officially out, the only way to get Quicksilver Storm is by buying the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition which costs USD $99.99.

As of right now, there is no other way to acquire Quicksilver Storm. Basically, this Exotic Auto Rifle is only obtainable by spending USD $99.99.

If you have bought the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition, then all you need to do is claim the weapon. To claim Quicksilver Storm, talk to Rahool at the Tower or Shaw at the Cosmodrome.

How to Get and Complete the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst Quest in Destiny 2

If you’ve received the Quicksilver Storm, you’re eligible to get and complete the Catalyst as well. The Quicksilver Storm Catalyst will go live as soon as Lightfall does.

You can receive the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst from Banshee-44 at the Tower. again, the only prerequisite to getting the Quicksilver Catalyst is to own the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition.

Stay tuned for our in-depth guide on the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst quest. If there is anything particularly challenging about it, we’ll be sure to let you know and help you through it.