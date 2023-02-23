Destiny 2: Is the Lightfall Annual Pass Edition Worth It?

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall is just around the corner and it is time to consider buying the Deluxe Edition. Since there is no actual “Deluxe Edition” and instead we have the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition, you may be asking yourself if the Annual Pass edition is worth it.

Is the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition Worth It?

After looking at all the Destiny 2 Lightfall editions and pre-order bonuses, you need to decide for yourself if the Lightfall Annual Pass Edition is worth it for you. The decision will always come down to you, but we’re here to help guide your decision.

The Destiny 2 Annual Pass Edition is USD $99.99 regardless of your platform. That said, here is everything you’ll get in the Annual Pass Edition:

New Campaign + Legendary Mode

New Power: Strand

New Destination: Neptune

New Raid

New Exotic Gear

Access to Season 20, 21, 22, and 23

Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, Catalyst, and Ornament

Lightfall Exotic Sparrow

Lightfall Dungeon Key

Rahool’s Secret Stash x4 (Once Per Season) which includes, two Ascendant Alloys, three Ascendant Shards, one Exotic Cipher, five Upgrade Modules, and one Exotic Cosmetic Item

That is a lot of great rewards for the asking price. If you order the Destiny 2 Lightfall Standard Edition, you’ll only get the first five bullet points and access to Season 20.

Seasons in Destiny 2 cost around USD $9.99. That said, since the Lightfall Annual Pass Edition is around USD $50.00 more, you could save USD $10.00 by buying the Lightfall Standard Edition and then buying each season as they come out.

However, the extra USD $10.00 that buying the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition gets you is some Exotics like the Sparrow and the Auto Rifle, as well as Rahool’s Secret Stash, which is a treasure trove of useful items.

Ultimately, we think the Destiny 2 Lightfall Annual Pass Edition is worth it. If you know you will be playing every season in Destiny 2 Year 7, then definitely get the Annual Pass Edition. If you just want to see what Lightfall is all about and then make the decision to play Season 21 when it starts, then go with the Standard Edition and buy the seasons after as they come out.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023