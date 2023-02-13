Destiny 2 Season 20 and 21: Names, Story, Release Dates, Currencies, Leaks, More

Bungie has revealed much about buildcrafting and Strand abilities coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall, but we now know the names of Season 20 and Season 21 plus a lot more. Strap in, this year is gonna be wild.

Destiny 2 Season 20 and 21 Names

In the latest Bungie blog post, the names of Destiny 2 Season 20 and Season 21 have been revealed. Season 20 is named Season of Defiance and Season 21 is named Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 Season 20 and 21 Currency Changes

With so many changes and quality-of-life improvements coming to the game, Season of Defiance won’t have Umbrals or Umbral Energy. Instead, seasonal weapons and armor will be unlocked with Glimmer and a Seasonal Engram.

Also, instead of collecting stacks of seasonal currency like Seraph Keys for Season of the Seraph, singular keys will drop as you play through any kind of activity which will be used to unlock a chest at the end of a seasonal activity. The chance of getting a key will be harder, but the loot will be much better.

In Season of the Deep, there will be no vendor upgrade system. Bungie is experimenting with switching up how players interact with each season so it isn’t so formulaic, and this is just one way in which they want to keep the Guardians on their toes.

Destiny 2 Season 20 and 21 Story

We know that Season of Defiance is the season launching with Lightfall. That said, we expect Season 20’s story will tie in with the campaign of Lightfall in a big way.

Not much is known about the story of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, but if we had to guess (and hope), it would involve an eldritch horror tone. In the Bungie blog post, they said that they want to continue experimenting with new themes and fantasies, so an eldritch horror season is on the table.

Destiny 2 Season 20 and 21 Release Dates

We know that Destiny 2 Season 20 will start on February 28, 2023, when Lightfall begins. Seasons in Destiny 2 last around ten weeks, so we can expect Season 21 to release in mid-May.

Destiny 2 Season 20 and 21 Leaks

Bungie is sharing a lot of information ahead of Lightfall which is great for us. We know that Linear Fusion Rifles will get dethroned from the meta, we know that we are getting a lot of Exotic weapons, and we know that Supers are getting a big rework.

With so much already known, there isn’t a need for leaks and rumors. Bungie has been open about all the ways in which Lightfall will improve Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023