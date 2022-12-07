Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph: How to Check How Many Seraph Key Codes You Have

The primary consumable used in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is Seraph Key Codes. You need 500 of them to unlock Seraph Chests which is required for the Heist Battlegrounds I Seasonal Challenge. It can be tricky knowing where to check how many Seraph Key Codes you have, how many you can hold, and how close you are to being able to unlock a Seraph Chest. Here is how to check how many Seraph Key Codes you have in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Get and Check Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2

To check how many Seraph Key Codes you have in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, all you need to do is open your inventory and check the quantity of Seraph Key Codes you have. The icon will have the Season of the Seraph icon int he top-right corner and be somewhat hidden amongst your other consumables.

To open your inventory, you need to press the button that takes you to the character screen and scroll over once to the right to see your inventory. And just like that, you can easily and quickly see how many Seraph Key Codes you have.

As mentioned earlier, you need 500 Seraph Key Codes to open Seraph Chests which are found at the end of the Heist Battlegrounds playlist activity. To get Seraph Key Codes quickly, all you need to do is play activities. It can be Heist Battlegrounds, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, or Vanguard raids. Completing any of these activities will reward you with around 250 Seraph Key Codes.

Though you can upgrade the capacity at the Exo Frame, you can only have 2,000 Seraph Key Codes at a time. You can also only open one Seraph Chest for each Heist Battlegrounds playlist activity. With that said, make a habit of playing the Heist Battlegrounds activity when you have 500 or slightly more Seraph Key Codes so that you can unlock Seraph Chests as often as possible.

Caution: only play the Heist Battlegrounds: Moon activity once. After you have played it, you’ll get around 250 Seraph Key Codes. If you repeat the activity, you’ll only get around 20 Seraph Key Codes. Once you have 500 Seraph Key Codes, you’ll progress through the More Than a Weapon quest and unlock the Heist Battlegrounds playlist at the H.E.L.M.

Now you know everything you need to about Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. You can now start grinding towards unlocking Deepsight Resonance weapons to craft your own Judgment of Kelgorath God Roll.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022