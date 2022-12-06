How to Complete Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Explained

Destiny 2 Season 19 is here and it is called Season of the Seraph. With each new Season comes a new seasonal activity to play. The activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is called Heist Battlegrounds. Much like the Expeditions in Season of Plunder, Heist Battlegrounds looks to add a fun new mode to grind through. Here is how to play Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Heist Battlegrounds is the new matchmade activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Though it isn’t confirmed yet, to play Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph all you will likely need to do is go to the H.E.L.M. and select the activity on the map.

Heist Battlegrounds is an activity that is free to all players, so you don’t need to own The Witch Queen expansion or have the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Season Pass.

In the Heist Battlegrounds activity, you will be working with Seraphs to infiltrate Braytech facilities to restore the Warmind Rasputin and defend it from the Hive God of War. You will join a Fireteam and work together to bypass security defense systems while fighting off Hive.

The goal of this season is to reactivate Rasputin and get it to join our fight against The Witness who is getting closer with the Lightfall expansion. The Heist Battlegrounds will be a fun new mode that offers a unique twist to Destiny 2 combat and gameplay, but the driving story of Season of the Seraph is to defend and reenlist Rasputin.

And that is how to play Heist Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. you’ll most likely be playing many matches of Heist Battlegrounds to complete quests and get closer to unlocking the Revision Zero Exotic weapon, so hopefully you like the activity!

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

