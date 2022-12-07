Destiny 2 More Than a Weapon Week 1 Quest Guide: How to Farm Seraph Key Codes

Destiny 2 Season 19, AKA Season of the Seraph, is here and the main story quest that you get is called More Than a Weapon and it requires you to get 500 Seraph Key Codes. To start the More Than a Weapon quest, you need to play the Heist Battleground activity on the Moon and follow the rest of the quest prompts after. Here is how to get Seraph Key Codes quickly and complete the More Than a Weapon quest in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 More Than a Mission Week 1 Steps 1-9

As soon as you boot up Destiny 2, you’ll launch into a Season of the Seraph quest. After completing that quest, visit Exo Frame at H.E.L.M. and collect the Artifact and a red border Disparity. Then, you need to play the Heist Battleground: Moon activity and collect 500 Seraph Key Codes.

Once you’ve collected 500 Seraph Key Codes, a new Heist Battlegrounds playlist will appear at the H.E.L.M. Play that version from here on out. Unlock the Seraph Chest at the end of the activity with your 500 Seraph Key Codes.

With that done, you need to complete the Operation: Archimedes activity which is found on H.E.L.M. Once the activity is complete, speak with Ana Bray at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M., speak with Clovis at the Exo Frame, and listen to the message on the radio.

If you’ve gotten this far, you’ll be on step nine of the More Than a Weapon quest and need to wait for the next weekly reset to get more steps to the quest. If you are completing this quest late, then you are able to move on to the next week’s quest steps.

How to Quickly Get Seraph Key Codes

The hardest part about the More Than a Weapon Week 1 quest is farming Seraph Key Codes. Acquiring as many Seraph Key Codes as fast as possible is central to Season of the Seraph as accessing the loot from the Seraph Chest at the end of Heist Battleground activities will offer the best loot.

To get Seraph Key Codes quickly, all you need to do is play activities. There is no special secret to obtaining more Seraph Key Codes — simply play the Heist Battlegrounds activity, Crucible matches to try and get a God Roll Rose, Gambit matches, or Vanguard raids. By doing any of these activities, you’ll earn Seraph Key Codes. You always need 500 Seraph Key Codes to unlock the Seraph Chest, so keep that in mind.

And that is how to complete the More Than a Mission Week 1 quest and how to get Seraph Key Codes quickly in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. While farming Seraph Key Codes, you’ll likely want one of the best mods the Season of the Seraph Artifact has to offer.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022