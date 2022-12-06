How do you Unlock Breach and Clear in Destiny 2?

Breach and Clear was an extremely powerful Artifact mod that can and went in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer in May 2021. In Season of the Seraph, players can unlock Breach and Clear again… kind of. There is an Artifact mod this season called Weakened Clear and it effectively is the same thing as Breach and Clear. Here is why Weakened Clear is great and how to unlock it in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Unlock Weakened Clear in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Breach and Clear, and therefore Weakened Clear, is a mod unlocked through the seasonal Artifact. It is a powerful mod that buffs Grenade Launchers. What it does is when dealing Grenade Launcher damage to a boss, Champion, or combatant’s shield, all of your stowed weapons get reloaded and the enemy gets weakened, which means they take more damage.

Since Weakened is one of the best effects in Destiny 2, Grenade Launchers are bound to take over the meta in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph because of Weakened Clear. To unlock Weakened Clear, you need to collect the Season of the Seraph Artifact, right after getting a red border Disparity, and get to the last row.

Since Weakened Clear is in the last row of this season’s Artifact, it takes 14 mod unlocks to get to Weakened Clear. To level up your Artifact, follow the same tips and tricks to level up fast in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

And that is how to unlock the Breach and Clear, otherwise known as the Weakened Clear, mod in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Much like the original Breach and Clear mod, Weakened Clear will only be around for this season, so enjoy it before we get to the Lightfall expansion.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022