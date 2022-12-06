Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is here and it is time to grind. If you want to level up through the Season Pass to access some great armor Ornaments or if you are a free player and want to get to the Manticore Exotic weapon as soon as possible, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to level up fast in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Level Up Fast in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

There are two fundamental things to level up in Destiny 2: XP gained which goes toward your Season Pass and XP for Reputation which goes toward vendors. In Season of the Seraph, the Exo Frame is the seasonal vendor that you will want to level up by earning Reputation XP.

To level up your Season Pass quickly in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, utilize each weekly reset’s bonus XP. Each week, you’ll automatically get an XP boost for the first 10 levels you earn. After you earn 10 levels in a week, the bonus will be gone only to return the next week.

Another surefire way to increase your level in Destiny 2 is to complete quests for vendors. Each day, vendors will give out quests that, when completed, award a good chunk of XP and maybe even some Bright Dust.

Leveling up your reputation in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is the same as always. By doing activities, like the new Heist Battlegrounds activity, you’ll earn reputation. Play Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard Raids to build reputation at each vendor and unlock their seasonal rewards. To gain reputation fast, watch out for double XP weekends for specific activities like Crucible or Gambit.

To reiterate because it can be confusing, quests given by vendors reward XP that goes toward your Season Pass level, not to their individual reputation. To earn reputation XP, simply complete that vendor’s activities.

And that is how to earn XP as quickly as possible in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Make sure to stick around because, on December 20, the new Revision Zero Exotic weapon becomes available.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

