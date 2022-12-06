Four new armor Ornaments have been announced and are slated to come during Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Though you will most likely be focusing on unlocking the new Revision Zero Exotic weapon, you’ll also want to know what the new armor Ornaments look like. Here are all of the armor Ornaments coming to Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

All New Armor Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Though Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has a lot in store including a new activity called Heist Battlegrounds, one of the most important aspects of Destiny 2 is fashion. If you are unfamiliar or need a refresher, Ornaments are armor cosmetics that can usually come in sets but can be equipped individually for each piece of armor. The Ornaments can then be recolored with shaders.

There are four new armor Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. The four new armor Ornaments are the Assassin’s Creed armor Ornaments, the High Voltage armor Ornaments, the new Iron Banner armor Ornaments, and the Warmind Armor Ornaments.

Sadly, Ornaments in Destiny 2 are rarely free and are either acquired through the Eververse store with Silver, the in-game microtransaction currency, or acquired through the Season Pass. There are some Ornaments like the Fortnite Ornaments that can be acquired with Bright Dust, a free currency that can be used to buy some items in the Evereverse store.

Those are the four new armor Ornaments coming to Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Whether you are a fashionista in Destiny 2 or are casually looking for some cool-looking armor, these four armor Ornaments available in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph aren’t ones to miss. In between working with the Seraphs, check the Eververse store to see how you can unlock the armor Ornaments you want.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022