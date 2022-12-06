Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph: How to Get Revision Zero Exotic Weapon

Destiny 2 Season 19 is officially announced as Season of the Seraph and the new Exotic weapon we are getting is called Revision Zero. Revision Zero looks to be one of the most interesting weapon Exotics we’ve received in a while. Here is how to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Get Revision Zero in Destiny 2

Unlike past Season Exotics that are gained automatically when the season begins, Revision Zero is an exotic that needs to be unlocked. On December 20, quests will become available to unlock Revision Zero. Though it isn’t confirmed, the Revision Zero quests will likely be free for everyone to experience.

Though it isn’t confirmed just yet, based on information on the Destiny 2 Bungie website, we know that we will work with the Seraphs to restore the Warmind Rasputin. Along the way, we will discover a weapon called Revision Zero. Not only does Revision Zero look cool, but multiple catalysts will be acquired as you progress through the quests.

Every Exotic weapon in Destiny 2 has one catalyst. A catalyst is an Exotic-specific powerful mod that increases some stats and usually activates another ability. What makes Revision Zero unique is that it will have multiple catalysts.

Though nothing is confirmed, we guess that only one catalyst will be equipped at a time. Revision Zero will have a lot of customization because we are given the choice of multiple powerful catalysts.

In the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph trailer, Revision Zero looks like it can change weapon types. Though it started out as a Pulse Rifle, the scope of Revision Zero changes and it seemed to become a Scout Rifle. We will have to wait and see the true potential that Revision Zero has to offer.

And that is everything we know about Revision Zero including how to get it in Destiny 2. If you’re curious about everything happening in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, we’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022