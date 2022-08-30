Delicate Tomb is the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder and it is powerful, especially for any Arc 3.0 build, but completing its catalyst makes it even more powerful. If you are new to Destiny 2, each Exotic weapon has a catalyst that is oftentimes randomly acquired through completing activities. Here is how to get and complete the Delicate Tomb catalyst in Destiny 2.

How to Get Delicate Tomb in Destiny 2

Before we get into how to get and complete the Delicate Tomb catalyst in Destiny 2, you need to know how to get Delicate Tomb. This Fusion Rifle is free via rank 35 on the Season of Plunder battle pass or available right away if you have the premium Season of Plunder battle pass.

How to Get the Delicate Tomb Catalyst in Destiny 2

Now that you have Delicate Tomb, you can get the catalyst relatively easily. With Delicate Tomb equipped, talk to Banshee-44 in the Tower to get the catalyst quest. The catalyst quest is called The Form of Dagger. You’ll need to complete all 3 steps to unlock the Delicate Tomb catalyst.

Before we jump into how to complete the Delicate Tomb catalyst quest, some players are reporting that the catalyst quest is bugged right now. Bungie is working on fixing this issue, and it may already be fixed, but keep that in mind.

Delicate Tomb Catalyst Step 1

Defeat 50 enemies using special ammo guns

Defeat challenging combatants

To complete the first step of the Delicate Tomb catalyst, simply use the weapon to defeat opponents. Whether it is in Ketchcrash, Expeditions, or any other PvE activity, you’ll complete this first step quickly.

Delicate Tomb Catalyst Step 2

Complete Vanguard operations, Gambit, and Crucible matches, and defeat targets while using Delicate Tomb. Higher-tier Nightfall completions, Gambit wins, and defeating Guardians provides additional progress.

Whether you complete Vanguard, Gambit, or Crucible activities, use Delicate Tomb to defeat targets to complete this step. Make sure to grab bounties before you do your selected activity to get the most out of your adventuring.

Delicate Tomb Catalyst Step 3

Return to Banshee-44

Now that you’ve grinded out activities, return to Banshee-44 to receive the Delicate Tomb catalyst. Now that you have unlocked the Delicate Tomb catalyst, you need to complete its masterwork.

All Exotic weapon catalysts work like this—unlock the catalyst and get kills with the weapon to unlock the masterwork. You’ll need to score around 400-700 kills with Delicate Tomb to get the masterwork.

The masterwork increases the Delicate Tomb’s base stats as well as adding Ionic Interment. Ionic Interment partially reloads Delicate Tomb upon receiving Ionic Traces. With the Delicate Tomb masterwork, Delicate Tomb turns from a good Exotic fusion rifle into a great one.

