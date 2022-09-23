How to Get Bright Dust in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, Bright Dust is the free cosmetic currency. Unlike Silver, which is paid for with real money, Bright Dust can be earned in-game and used like Silver. Though it won’t get you everything, there is a specific selection of cosmetics that are purchased with Bright Dust.

Whether you are saving up for the Fortnite Armor Ornaments or you just want a few cool shaders, Bright Dust is a valuable currency to have if you want to look cool. Here’s how to get as much Bright Dust as you can in each season of Destiny 2.

All Ways to Bright Dust in Destiny 2

Bright Dust is a free player’s best friend, and there are multiple ways to get it. Here are all of the ways to get Bright Dust in Destiny 2:

Repeatable Bounties – 10 Bright Dust

– 10 Bright Dust Ritual Vendor Challenges – 120 Bright Dust

– 120 Bright Dust Seasonal Challenges – 75-300 Bright Dust

– 75-300 Bright Dust Engrams – 250-1,000 Bright Dust

– 250-1,000 Bright Dust Triumphs – 4,000 Bright Dust

– 4,000 Bright Dust Season Pass Ranks Free – 7,500 Bright Dust Paid – 10,500 Bright Dust



As you can see, there are a lot of ways to get Bright Dust in Destiny 2. Let’s break down each method so it is crystal clear.

Repeatable Bounties

Every week, Destiny 2 vendors offer four Bounties and a fifth slot that is repeatable. This fifth bounty, simply titled “Additional Bounties,” will be random and reward you with 10 Bright Dust upon completion.

These repeatable Bounties that offer 10 Bright Dust are only sold by The Drifter, Shaxx, and Zavala. Though 10 Bright Dust isn’t a lot, it does add up, especially if you are grinding your rank and trying to get a weapon like Cry Mutiny.

Ritual Vendor Challenges

Before each Destiny 2 weekly reset, you have the opportunity to complete Ritual Vendor Challenges. The Drifter, Vaxx, and Zavala all offer 120 Bright Dust each as a reward for completing eight of their Bounties. But remember to complete eight Bounties before the weekly reset because your progress will not carry over into a new week.

The 120 Bright Dust ritual vendor Challenges are character specific, which means that you could have all three of your characters complete all three ritual vendor Challenges. If you did that, you could get 1,080 Bright Dust a week.

Seasonal Challenges

Each season has its own set of Seasonal Challenges. Released weekly, some of the Seasonal Challenges will reward you with Bright Dust. Generally, the amount of Bright Dust given looks like this:

Challenger XP+ – 75 Bright Dust

– 75 Bright Dust Challenger XP++ – 150 Bright Dust

– 150 Bright Dust Challenger XP+++ – 300 Bright Dust.

Naturally, some Seasonal Challenges are harder than others, but you will be rewarded with XP and Bright Dust for your efforts.

Engrams

Bright Dust Engrams are extremely rare, but they do appear sometimes. The small Gift of Bright Dust Engrams will give you 250 Bright Dust, the medium Gift of Bright Dust Engrams will give you 500 Bright dust, and the large Gift of Bright Dust Engrams will give you 1,000 Bright Dust.

It is unknown how to get Bright Dust Engrams, but when they appear, they are much appreciated. Don’t count on them, but enjoy them when they come.

Triumphs

Another rare way to get Bright Dust is through Triumphs. Some Triumphs will reward you with Bright Dust, ships, and even exotic sparrows. The amount of Bright Dust gained from completing Triumphs can be anywhere from 750 to 300.

Season Pass Ranks

Last but certainly not least, is the Season Pass ranks. You can get a lot of Bright Dust from leveling up your Season Pass. If you don’t own the Season Pass, you’ll unlock 7,500 Bright Dust at level 100 and if you do own the Season Pass, you’ll get 10,500 Bright Dust at level 100.

Best Way to Farm Bright Dust Quickly and Easily

Now that you know every way to get Bright Dust in Destiny 2, you need to know what the best, fastest, and easiest way to get Bright Dust is.

To maximize the amount of Bright Dust you get, track three Seasonal Challenges that reward Bright Dust. While working towards completing those Seasonal Challenges, go to The Drifter, Shaxx, or Zavala and get ten Bounties, five of which are repeatable.

Hopefully, the Seasonal Challenges synergize with Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard activities so you can kill two birds with one stone. To get even more birds with that one stone, get as many Bounties as you can from Banshee-44.

By completing all of the Bounties you now have, you will be getting small doses of Bright Dust through Bounties. You’ll also be working your way through Ritual Vendor Challenges, completing your Seasonal Challenges, and ranking up the Season Pass. By combining all of these activities, you can earn a lot of Bright Dust very quickly in Destiny 2.

If you are looking for more specific quest guides, God Rolls, the best SMGs in the game, and much more, check out our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.