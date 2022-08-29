When is the Weekly Reset Time in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is here and it, like all seasons before it, will get new content with a weekly reset. The weekly reset time and date are always the same and you can expect there to be some server downtime around the reset time. Along with new quests, challenges, and items, the Destiny 2 weekly resets often bring hotfixes. Here is when the weekly reset time and date are in Destiny 2.

When is the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Time and Date?

The weekly reset times and date for Destiny 2 are every Tuesday at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. BST / 7 p.m. CEST. During these times, the Destiny 2 servers will go down for a brief period of time and you will need to download the new patch, but don’t worry, it is always small. If you haven’t completed the Season of Plunder Week 1 quest or challenges, those will still be available to complete as well as the Week 2 content.

There is a daily reset in Destiny 2 that happens at the exact same time as the weekly reset. The daily reset changes the Legendary Lost Sector, the items in vendors’ shops, and bounties.

Though we don’t know what hotfixes are coming to Destiny 2 with the Season of Plunder Week 2 reset, we can expect a few tweaks to Arc 3.0 since that is the newest subclass revamp and possibly some of the Season of Plunder weapons. We will keep you updated on our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available for free and is playable at this very moment on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.