Destiny 2 Antiquarian I Guide: Where to Place the Relic in Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Seasonal Challenges are here and one of the Week 1 challenges called Antiquarian I can be very tricky to figure out. It is a two-part challenge: the first part requires you to defeat combatants which is easy enough, but the second part requires you to return a relic to the H.E.L.M. Here is how to complete Antiquarian I in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Antiquarian I Guide

As mentioned previously, the Antiquarian I Seasonal Challenge has two parts. As you play Ketchcrash earning Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments to find extra treasure on Expeditions, you will easily knock out the requirement of defeating combatants.

In order to place the relic, you need to acquire the relic by working your way through the Sail of the Shipstealer week 1 seasonal quest. Once you have the relic, you can now return to the H.E.L.M. and drop it off.

Except, the game isn’t explicitly clear on where to place the relic, which leads to a lot of confusion. Along with awarding XP, the Antiquarian I Seasonal Challenge is the only way to get one of the two available Repute’s so far in Season of Plunder, which is needed to upgrade your Pirate Crew.

In order to complete Antiquarian I, simply go to the H.E.L.M. and visit the long table that is directly across from the Star Chart. Once there, interact with the table, and you’ve just placed the relic. Congratulations! Something that is so simple turns into something that is so hard without the right directions.

If you’re looking for more directions for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, we have God Roll guides, quest guides, farming materials guides, and so much more on our Destiny 2 page. You’re doing yourself a disservice by not checking it out.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.