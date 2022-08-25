Destiny 2 Planck’s Stride God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

The new Season of Plunder is sailing on ahead in Destiny 2. With the new pirate-themed season we have a bunch of new seasonal weapons you will want to get god rolls of, one of them being Planck’s Stride. A god-roll LMG is never a bad weapon to have and with the current season being focused on the Fallen having an Arc LMG will melt any shield that stands in your way.

Planck’s Stride has a Rapid-Fire Frame that allows you to carry more power ammo and reload the weapon faster from empty. here are the basic stats for Planck’s Stride

Impact: 25

25 Range: 26

26 Stability: 33

33 Handling: 47

47 Reload Speed: 57

57 Rounds Per Minute: 900

900 Magazine: 96

Let’s go over which perks you will be looking out for to get your own god-roll Planck’s Stride in Destiny 2.

Planck’s Stride PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

When you are looking to make of god roll of Planck’s Stride or any of the seasonal weapons you need to keep in mind the new seasonal perk Right Hook. Right Hook will give your weapon increases target acquisition and range when you melee an enemy and you can extend the effect by dealing more melee damage. This means you will be looking to melee enemies when you have this weapon equipped.

This means for PvE you will want to run Pugilist or Swashbuckler in one of your perk slots. Pugilist will give you melee energy when you kill with this weapon and any melee damage you deal will further improve this weapons handling and Swashbuckler will improve your weapon’s damage melee kills or kills you make with this weapon. Both of these perks provide a great bonus from the melees you will be doing to take advantage of Right Hook. The choice comes down to if you want more damage or more handling and melee energy on kill to take advantage of your new Arc Melee.

For the second perk slot, you will want to use either Perpetual Motion or Graverobber. Perpetual Motion will give you stability, handling and reload speed while moving and Graverobber will allow you to reload Planck’s Stride when you melee kill an enemy. Graverobber has a much better synergy with the seasonal perk and the other options you will want to put in the other perk slot. However, the bonus stats from Perpetual Motion are great if you can move and fire at the same time.

For your muzzle and magazine mods, your best options will be Arrowhead Brake and Accurized Rounds. Arrowhead Break gives you a lot of bonus recoil control and a bit of extra handling. Accurized Rounds will increase the range of your weapon by a bit. You don’t need to worry too much about reload speed with this gun since it is a Rapid-Fire frame.

Planck’s Stride PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

While a power weapon is the last thing you worry about in PvP matches, you do still want to have something good in the case you manage to get your hands on the power ammo spawn. You won’t be getting much use out of Right Hook in PvP since getting into melee range will get you a shotgun shell your way or leave you on low enough health that you don’t want to get into another fight during the duration of Right Hook’s bonus stats.

Since you don’t need to worry about picking perks that work well with Right Hook you will be looking to put either Tap The Trigger or Thresh for one of your perk slots. Tap The Trigger helps with your stability and accuracy when you first begin firing, which can help you with getting longer-range picks with Planck’s Stride. Thresh will provide you with a little bit of super energy for each kill you get with Planck’s Stride. Since it is a power weapon it will kill other guardians quite quickly so gaining super energy with each kill you make with Planck’s Stride can let you push your advantage even further.

For your other perk slot, your options are either Perpetual Motion or Killing Wind. Perpetual motion was a solid option to pick for the PvE build of this weapon and it stays a solid option for PvP. You will be moving around enough in PvP to get both stacks of Perpetual Motion which can help you in any engagement you might end up in. Killing wind will give you increased mobility, range and handling on a kill with Planck’s Stride. This is a great perk to push your advantage with if you can get the first kill with Planck’s Stride.

For Your muzzle and magazine mods, you will want to use the same as the PvE build. Arrowhead Brake for the muzzle will allow you the recoil and handling for longer range sprays with Planck’s Stride. Accurized Rounds for your magazine will give you even more range to take advantage of Tap The Trigger and pick off guardians at longer ranges. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.