How-to-Get-Cry-Mutiny-Grenade-Launcher-in-Destiny-2

Weekly Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are a great way to keep gamers consistently engaged, especially with the wide variety of rewards they present to any committed commander. Among these rewards are a large variety of exclusive weapons which players can steadily access, including the Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher. Luckily, the process is relatively linear for any player looking to get their hands on this ritual weapon. Read on to find out how to earn a Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher.

How to Unlock the Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

To obtain the Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher, Guardians must reach rank sixteen with one of three characters; Lord Shaxx, Commander Zavala, or the Drifter. Once rank 16 is reached with any of the vendors, you will gain access to the grenade launcher, as it’s one of the rewards to collect while your reputation is increased. For any players looking to level up quickly, you’ll need to complete various challenges like Crucibles and Vanguard Strikes to climb the rankings. Growing characters’ reputations may be tedious, but the rewards given in return pay off.

Once rank 16 is hit, players must return to the Tower and speak with the character who has hit the required rank. Doing so will reward the player with the Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher. So whether you break it down for resources or take it to your next match, it’s a weapon worth earning. Completing this challenge will also feed into the completion of Destiny 2’s weekly Seasonal Challenge.

Destiny’s Season of Plunder is a great way for players to receive a considerable number of in-game perks by participating in free-to-play events, which are undeniably worth the effort. The Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher is just one example of the high-quality rewards on offer.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.