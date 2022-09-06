Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Roadmap and Schedule: When Does Season 18 End?

With every new season of Destiny 2, there’s a lot to look forward to in terms of spaced-out content and tons of rewards to get in each pass. Now that we’re in full swing in Season 18, what comes next? Is there a roadmap of things to come for the Season of Plunder in Destiny 2 and when does it end? We can answer all that for you here.

When Does Season 18 End?

The current season will end on December 6, 2022. That’s still a long time away, so you have plenty of time to grind for level 100 before that date. There are still some free events to come as the season progresses, so keep an eye out for that.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Roadmap

We’re already on the third week of content for the season, so we have already seen the launch of Arc 3.0, the return of King’s Fall, and now the Iron Banner: Eruption event. While these are only three key events, there are some more to come in the following weeks before Season 18 ends.

These are the events as follows:

Trials of Osiris – September 16

– September 16 Grandmaster Nightfalls – October 4 This requires a power level of 1595

– October 4 Festival of the Lost – October 18

– October 18 Iron Banner Part 2 – November 15

Luckily for the things going on this season, all players can enjoy King’s Fall, Iron Banner, and the Festival of the Lost. No additional purchases like expansions are required. As for the Trials of Osiris, you will need the Witch Queen expansion.

Besides all of these particular events, there are still weekly resets to look forward to, the PvP, farming for god rolls, and the Xur visits. There’s always something to look forward to, grind toward, and complete for this season as we build up for Lightfall later in 2023!

Destiny 2 is free to play right now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.