Destiny 2 King’s Fall Raid: All New Changes and Mechanics

King’s Fall is the new raid in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder and, while it is a recycled raid from Destiny 1, it does have a few new changes and mechanics. It is important to go into any Destiny 2 raid with as much information as you can in order to survive, solve the puzzles, and beat the bosses. With that said, here are all of the changes and new mechanics in Destiny 2‘s King’s Fall.

All New Changes and Mechanics in King’s Fall Destiny 2

First up, there is a brand new mechanic in King’s Fall that you will want to know about. The new recurring mechanic is called Brand of the Initiate and it is a buff that is essential to dealing damage to enemies. The Brand of the Initiate buff has a 15-second timer that upon ending kills the Guardian. To stop this, one of your teammates needs to get the Brand Claimer buff from a Blight Guard Knight and steal the Brand of the Initiate before the time ends. This is central to the Devious Thievery King’s Fall Challenge.

There are also three Unstoppable enemies that show up throughout the raid which you will need to take out with modded weapons that stun Unstoppables chosen through the new Season of Plunder artifact.

Totems and Warpriest

The Brand of the Initiate/Brand Claimer mechanic is active during the Totems section and the Warpriest section. The Warpriest section has a new way to start the DPS section which is detailed in the Devious Thievery guide, but you need to step on the glowing plates in the order they appear.

Golgoroth, Daughters, and Sisters

For Golgoroth, you need to look to the ceiling and destroy all of the floating orbs in order to continue dealing damage and not get your squad wiped. For the Daughters and Sisters sections, you need to jump onto the green plates in order, but there are only two. From there, you need to platform through the floating platforms and grab the buff to deal damage.

Oryx

The same plate process is required for Oryx. The Guardian that is Torn will always be random and Oryx will not move in the second part, so you will need to jump on the glowing green plates in order. Once you get to the bomb part, you need to detonate them in the middle to activate DPS for Oryx.

And those are all the changes to the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2. If you are looking for more Destiny 2 content, we’ve covered all fo the Season of Plunder challenges, quests, God Rolls, and much more. Check it our on our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for free and is playable on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2022