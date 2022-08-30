How to Get Fortnite Armor for Free in Destiny 2

The Fortnite armor, or ornaments, that have been released in Destiny 2 are available for free. Well, sort of for free. Let me explain. Here is how to get the free Fortnite armor ornaments in Destiny 2.

Ever since Destiny 2 partnered with Epic Games, Destiny 2 skins have come to Fortnite and Fall Guys. Now, classic Fortnite skins are available as ornaments, or decorative armor, in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Fortnite Armor in Destiny 2

Guardians can get the Fortnite ornaments in Destiny 2 for free via Bright Dust. Bright Dust is the free currency in Destiny 2 that is acquired through completing challenges, completing weekly bounties, and leveling up the battle pass.

Of course, you can put real money into the game to acquire the Silver currency and buy the skins now, or you can wait and get the Fortnite skins for free with Bright Dust. The Titans get the Black Noire armor set, the Hunters get the Eternal Vengence armor set, and the Warlocks get the Painted Kitsune armor set.

Though the entire Fortnite armor set for each class can be obtained via Bright Dust in Destiny 2, you will need to wait for the week that it is on sale. Here are the weeks that each Fortnite ornament is on sale:

Week 4: Arms (Eternal Vengeance Grips, Knightly Noire Gauntlets, Painted Kitsune Gloves)

(Eternal Vengeance Grips, Knightly Noire Gauntlets, Painted Kitsune Gloves) Week 6: Legs (Eternal Vengeance Strides, Knightly Noire Greaves, Painted Kitsune Boots)

(Eternal Vengeance Strides, Knightly Noire Greaves, Painted Kitsune Boots) Week 8: Class Items (Eternal Vengeance Cloak, Knightly Noire Mark, Painted Kitsune Bond)

(Eternal Vengeance Cloak, Knightly Noire Mark, Painted Kitsune Bond) Week 12: Helmets (Eternal Vengeance Casque, Knightly Noire Helm, Painted Kitsune Hood)

(Eternal Vengeance Casque, Knightly Noire Helm, Painted Kitsune Hood) Week 14: Chests (Eternal Vengeance Vest, Knightly Noire Plate, Painted Kitsune Robes)

All you need to do is stick around for those specific weeks in Destiny 2, pay with Bright Dust at the Eververse at the Tower, and eventually, you’ll have the whole set. If you are patient, you can unlock the Fortnite armor ornament sets for each class which equates to 8,000 Bright Dust each.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for free and is playable on the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.