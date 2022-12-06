The Manticore Exotic Submachine Gun is the seasonal weapon for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. From the looks of it, this weapon looks very similar to the Funnelweb, a Void-based Submachine Gun that went live during the Season of the Risen.

This new Exotic comes straight from the Veist foundry. Here’s everything we know about this weapon in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Get the Manticore Exotic Submachine Gun in Destiny 2?

Since this weapon is the seasonal Exotic, you will be able to get the Manticore Exotic Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 from the Season Pass itself. If you’ve purchased the Witch Queen Deluxe Edition, you will receive the Season Pass for this season the moment it goes live. If you’ve purchased the regular edition of the Witch Queen expansion, you will have to purchase the Season Pass. You can do this from the Bungie website, or from the Eververse Store within the game itself.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to spend money behind the game, you will be able to get your hands on the Manticore Exotic Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 grinding all the way up to level 35 on the free track of the Season Pass. However, owning the Witch Queen expansion is mandatory. Although you’ll be able to pick up the weapon from the Season Pass itself, you will have to work hard for the catalyst.

From what was seen in the trailer, this weapon will also belong to the Void family. We’re making this assumption based on the fact that it was shooting purple bullets in the trailer. We’ll update this piece once we have more details about this weapon, including the perks it has to offer.

The Seraphs are coming to Destiny 2 this season along with some brand-new seasonal armor ornaments. Not only that, there’s another Exotic known as the Revision Zero which is on the cards. Here’s a quick guide on how to complete the new seasonal activity.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022