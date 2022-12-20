How to Start The Hidden Shape Quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has received a new weekly reset and that means we get access to Revision Zero, the new Exotic Pulse Rifle. This weapon is accessible to all who own the The Witch Queen expansion. To get Revision Zero, you need a quest called The Hidden Shape. Here is how to start The Hidden Shape in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Revision Zero Quest in Destiny 2

As mentioned previously, if you want to get Revision Zero and work on unlocking all four catalysts for it, you’ll need a quest called The Hidden Shape. To get this quest, you need to be up-to-date on the Season of the Seraph seasonal missions which are called More Than a Weapon.

Season of the Seraph is currently on its third week which means if you aren’t up-to-date, you need to complete all of the available steps in the More Than a Weapon quest. Once you get to the third week quests, all you need to do is interact with the Holoprojector at H.E.L.M. and accept The Hidden Shape.

It is only a matter of time before you unlock the Revision Zero quest. Once you have The Hidden Shape, you can now play Operation: Seraph’s Shield which is accessible through the H.E.L.M. map. By completing this extremely fun mission, you’ll progress forward on the More Than a Weapon and The Hidden Shape quests.

After completing Operation: Seraph’s Shield, all you need to do is continue following The Hidden Shape until step 8 and you’ll acquire Revision Zero. To do that more easily, go to your quests tab and track the The Hidden Shape quest.

And that is how you get and start The Hidden Shape in Destiny 2. If you need help with the Dawning 2022 event, we’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

