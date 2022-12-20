There is a new Exotic Pulse Rifle called Revision Zero and it is officially up for grabs starting today in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. From Bungie’s blog post, we’ve known that Revision Zero is available today and quests need to be completed to get it. What’s interesting about Revision Zero is that there are multiple catalysts to get for the weapon. Here is how to get the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2.

How to Start The Hidden Shape Quest in Destiny 2

First off, the only way to get access to the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle is to own the The Witch Queen expansion. If you don’t have The Witch Queen, you won’t be able to play through the quests and get Revision Zero.

To get Revision Zero in Destiny 2, you need to acquire the The Hidden Shape quest. To get this quest, you need to be up-to-date with the Season of the Seraph More Than a Weapon story quests. To get The Hidden Shape, all you need to do is complete the third week of More Than a Weapon.

Once you’ve acquired The Hidden Shape, the quest will guide you through how to complete each step. To make things easier, go to your quests page and track the The Hidden Shape quest, You’ll need to complete Operations and visit Mars to craft Revision Zero.

Like the Osteo Striga, Revision Zero is craftable. As you level up Revision Zero and unlock its multiple catalysts, you’ll be able to craft the perfect enhanced perks for the Exotic Pulse Rifle.

And that is how to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2. Work through the More Than a Weapon quests, acquire the The Hidden Shape quest, complete The Hidden Shape, and you’ll get Revision Zero. If you are looking for the best armor ornaments to pair with the new Exotic, the new Arc set isn’t too shabby.

